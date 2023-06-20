Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Holding Steady On SoundThinking

Jun. 20, 2023 2:26 AM ETSoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI)1 Comment
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.59K Followers

Summary

  • My investment in SoundThinking has lost about 21% in 15 months since I took a small ($3500) position in Shot Spotter.
  • The financial performance of the company has not been ideal, with revenue down and operating expenses up, but the capital structure remains relatively strong.
  • I won't sell or add to my position at the moment, but will reassess after the next quarterly results to see if the CFO's claims of cost containment are accurate.
Code, Asian man and reflection in glasses, focus and programming for cyber security, hacking and modern office. Japan, male employee with eyewear and IT specialist coding, programming and thinking

pixdeluxe

It’s been about 15 months since I took a small ($3500) position in Shot Spotter Inc, now called SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), and in that time, my investment has lost about 21% against a gain of about 1% for the

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.59K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SSTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

i
ido shani
Today, 3:33 AM
Comments (226)
Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.