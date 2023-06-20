B. Riley Baby Bonds: High Yields With Strong Insider Buying
Summary
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. reported a 75% increase in total revenues to $432.1 million in Q1 2023.
- The RILYK baby bond provides a very attractive yield on a relative basis.
- There has been significant insider buying of the RILY common shares since a short seller report in February.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is a leading financial services company that provides investment banking, trading, and asset management services. They offer a diverse suite of businesses that go beyond the typical financial firm. The B. Riley brands and operating groups include:
- B. Riley Advisory Services: includes restructuring and turnaround management
- B. Riley Principal Investments
- B. Riley Real Estate
- B. Riley Retail Solutions: leading provider of asset disposition and retail liquidations
- B. Riley Securities
- B. Riley Venture Capital
- B. Riley Wealth
- B. Riley Wholesale & Industrial Solutions
Some of the businesses above are counter-cyclical and tend to do better when the economy is weak or in recession. Other businesses do better when the company is stronger.
Q1 2023 Financial Highlights
• Total revenues increased 75% to $432.1 million
• Net income of $15.1 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share.
• Operating revenues increased 43% to $380.5 million
• Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $80.1 million
• Total Adjusted EBITDA of $94.8 million
The company currently has seven baby bonds in its capital structure. They generally issue five-year baby bonds periodically and refinance with new bonds as the older ones come due. The current bonds have maturity dates ranging from 2024 through 2028.
The current coupons range between 5.00% and 6.75%, but based on current interest rate levels and market conditions, I expect the coupon levels on upcoming bonds may be somewhat higher. We will get a good idea of what the market will require when the RILYO bonds mature in May, 2024. The company will most likely refinance with another five-year bond maturing in 2029, and we will get to see what coupon rate the market requires.
Adjusted Price Change From 12/30/2022 to 06/16/2023
|Coupon
|Maturity
|12/30/2022
|06/16/2023
|% Change
|(RILYO)
|6.75%
|05/31/2024
|23.57
|24.76
|+5.05%
|(RILYM)
|6.375%
|02/28/2025
|21.96
|22.55
|+2.69%
|(NASDAQ:RILYK)
|5.50%
|03/31/2026
|21.57
|19.97
|-7.42%
|(RILYN)
|6.50%
|09/30/2026
|21.11
|20.16
|-4.50%
|(RILYG)
|5.00%
|12/31/2026
|20.33
|18.03
|-11.31%
|(RILYT)
|6.00%
|01/31/2028
|18.70
|18.25
|-2.41%
|(RILYZ)
|5.25%
|08/30/2028
|17.58
|16.55
|-5.86%
|(RILY)
|Common
|32.38
|41.37
|+27.76%
|(RILYL)
|7.375%
|Preferred
|23.86
|22.70
|-4.86%
|(RILYP)
|6.875%
|Preferred
|19.03
|20.58
|+8.15%
Current Yield and Yield to Maturity
|Current Yield
|Yield To Maturity
|RILYO 6.375% 05/31/2024
|6.82%
|7.80%
|RILYM 6.375% 02/28/2025
|7.07%
|12.77%
|RILYK 5.50% 03/31/2026
|6.89%
|14.15%
|RILYN 6.50% 09/30/2026
|8.06%
|13.72%
|RILYG 5.00% 12/31/2026
|6.93%
|14.97%
|RILYT 6.00% 01/31/2028
|8.17%
|13.69%
|RILYZ 5.25% 08/30/2028
|7.95%
|14.13%
|RILY Common
|9.67%
|NA
|RILYL 7.375% Preferred
|8.18%
|NA
|RILYP 6.875% Preferred
|8.35%
|NA
RILY Common Stock Has recovered after the Wolfgang short-seller report on February 8, 2023
On February 8, 2023, Wolfgang Research published a short seller report with an attack on RILY- RILY: A Bottom-Feeder Investment Bank That Is Crumbling Before Our Eyes
There is a saying- "Actions speak louder than words". The RILY management has used this approach to respond to the Wolfgang report with a large amount of insider stock buys since February 8. The CEO, Bryant Riley has been the biggest buyer, even though he already had over $200 million invested in RILY stock.
When the Wolfgang report came out on February 8, the stock price dropped and traded below $30 on March 13, 2023. But it has recovered nicely since then. The common closed at $41.37 on June 16, after paying out two $1.00 distributions in March and May. The multiple insider purchases suggest that Bryant Riley and the rest of his management team are quite positive about the company's future prospects.
RILY: Insider Buys Since February 8, 2023
Share Repurchases
RILY repurchased $53.7 million of its common shares during the first quarter. About $30 million is remaining under the Company's current share repurchase program authorized in March 2023.
Summary
The 14+% yield to maturity for RILYK, RILYG, and RILYZ is significantly higher than the yield on other high-yield bonds with a similar rating. For example, the yield on the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) is currently 5.6%. The recently issued RILYZ 2028 baby bond received an Egan-Jones rating of BBB+, although there is no rating available from S&P or Moody's. This suggests that the B. Riley baby bonds are far more attractive than HYG for someone looking for a higher yield.
Here are some factors to consider before investing in the B. Riley baby bonds:
- B. Riley's financial performance has been volatile in recent years. In 2022, the company reported a net loss of $100 million, although they have recovered well so far in 2023.
- The management has been quite aggressive and has continued paying a $1.00 quarterly dividend on the common stock. As a bondholder, you might be better off if management reduced the common dividend somewhat and used the freed-up funds to retire some debt.
- The company has made some controversial loans and investments in crypto-based companies. While these investments tend to be fairly small, they can sometimes lead to bad press.
I currently own positions in all seven RILY baby bonds but do not own any of the common or preferred shares. I like the idea of setting up a "ladder" of the baby bonds which mature periodically.
The RILY preferred stocks have fairly attractive current yields compared to preferred stock peers, but there is no maturity date guaranteed. If interest rates fall, the preferred stock prices could return to par. But in a higher interest rate environment, the price could remain low indefinitely. With the baby bonds, you are guaranteed to get back $25 at maturity unless the company defaults. The bonds are also higher up in the capital structure in a worst-case scenario.
Right now, my favorite baby bonds are RILYK and RILYG which both have yield to maturity above 14%. I think some investors may be a bit confused and are treating these two issues as preferred stock. They most likely look at the current yield, which is below 7% for both of these two issues.
The RILYK issue is probably a little bit safer than RILYG because it matures earlier. After the RILYK issue matures in March 2026, the RILYN and RILYG issues mature several months later in 2026 only three months apart.
RILYK has an average trading volume of about 17,000 shares a day, so limit orders should definitely be used when purchasing shares.
This article was written by
George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor at Southland Investments and specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc. Some of my premium articles are published on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps" https://seekingalpha.com/author/alpha-gen-capital/research
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RILYO,RILYK,RILYZ,RILYM,RILYG,RILYT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)