B. Riley Baby Bonds: High Yields With Strong Insider Buying

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • B. Riley Financial, Inc. reported a 75% increase in total revenues to $432.1 million in Q1 2023.
  • The RILYK baby bond provides a very attractive yield on a relative basis.
  • There has been significant insider buying of the RILY common shares since a short seller report in February.
Business increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy.

Galeanu Mihai

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is a leading financial services company that provides investment banking, trading, and asset management services. They offer a diverse suite of businesses that go beyond the typical financial firm. The B. Riley brands and operating groups include:

Company overview

B. Riley Overview (B. Riley website)

insider trades RILY

RILY Insider Buys (insidercow)

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.33K Followers
Targeting 8+% Income Stream using CEFs, ETFs, Munis, Preferreds and REITs

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor at Southland Investments and specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc. Some of my premium articles are published on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps" https://seekingalpha.com/author/alpha-gen-capital/research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RILYO,RILYK,RILYZ,RILYM,RILYG,RILYT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

2whiteroses profile picture
2whiteroses
Today, 3:18 AM
Comments (3.18K)
"B. Riley Baby Bonds: High Yields With Strong Insider Buying" Somehow I got the feeling I was going to be reading about mgmnt purchases of RILY bonds........my mistake...
