Consider Selling This Tech Rally In July-August
Summary
- Last year's laggards became this year's leaders and vice versa. However, everyone is now interested in the question - how long can this last?
- On the one hand, huge amounts of money have flowed into tech stocks and this in itself could be a major sign of a new bull market.
- On the other hand, I get the impression that the crowd is wrong again this time and that this bullish sentiment won't last too long.
- I think it's worth selling this tech rally in July-August based on overboughtness, seasonality, and contrarianism to bullish sentiment.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Explaining The Thesis From The Title
Since the beginning of the year, we have seen a scarce unilateral move in the stock market, which, as you know, was mostly accompanied by optimism around technology stocks. It's thanks to this sector that the broad market is growing - you can see that in the overall momentum of the various sectors:
The Nasdaq Composite Index (NDX) (COMP.IND), (QQQ) positioning was record-breaking in early June - the data below from Citi is from June 5 [proprietary source] and I believe it looks even better for the NDX today:
Last year's laggards became this year's leaders and vice versa. However, everyone is now interested in the question - how long can this last?
I think it's worth selling this tech rally in July-August, and here's why.
First, you've often heard that the Nasdaq Composite is heavily overbought. I heard it in February, March, and May, and in June that assertion became an outcry. The problem with these calls is that even if they seem technically correct [pick any popular indicator], the market may not care - if more and more people think we're in a bull market, that opinion becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. In macroeconomics, it seems to me that similar behavior is observed with inflation expectations - the higher they are, the higher the actual future inflation because consumers start spending more on various goods because they expect them to become more expensive in the future - even if there are no fundamentals to support it. The NDX is now in a similar situation - that's why all local zones of overboughtness have been bought up very quickly lately:
Last week, NDX traded 20% above its 200-day moving average - this has happened on 15 prior instances since 1983, Goldman Sachs wrote in its latest note [proprietary source].
However, as you can see, such a sharp rise in the NDX in the past ended with a) a sharp correction or b) an extended consolidation. Therefore, I expect the NDX to cool down now while part of the early speculators take their YTD profits and the second part continues to bring positive inflows to the market. This will take some time - that's why I expect the trend to begin to change by mid to late summer.
Second, my timing is based on seasonality. On the one hand, we're entering the best month for the NDX [July], according to TrendSpider data over the last 15 years:
On the other hand, the VIX also has seasonality and is rapidly approaching its pivot point, which surprisingly coincides exactly with one of the worst periods for the NDX index - August-September:
It/when these 2 seasonal factors coincide, I expect the Nasdaq index to be hit hard - but again, it should take a little time.
Note: The seasonality of the NDX improves in November based on the available data. In my opinion, this recovery growth is also due to a slight decrease in volatility and the upcoming pre-Christmas rally.
The third point, which is essentially a contrarian indicator, is the widespread bullish sentiment. Investors are buying more calls [than puts] to speculate on upward price movements or to take potential profits, and at the same time, the AAII Bull Bear indicator shows a standard deviation of +1 from the mean. The open interest [O/I] in the Nasdaq Composite is growing at a very rapid pace, which should alarm all bulls.
But again - these indicators aren't yet close enough to the extremes to open short positions and bet against the NDX. We need a catalyst - and it's better if it's something fundamental.
And from a fundamental perspective, a lot of things can go wrong for the Nasdaq right now. First, the NDX is 51% technology stocks and another 16.76% communications stocks, which are also up over 30% YTD. That in itself is a warning sign, as the rally is threatened by profit-taking due to the lack of broad diversification. Second, according to Morningstar, the technology sector now appears to be the most overvalued segment of the overall market:
Third, high interest rates continue to put pressure on small-cap companies. The Fed's pause may seem optimistic, but that doesn't change the fact that companies continue to pay higher interest rates than those on which the business models of some fast-growing companies were built. From there, we have a growing number of unprofitable companies and defaulting representatives of the small-cap environment:
Bottom Line
From all this, I have a mixed conclusion. On the one hand, I recognize that huge amounts of money have flowed into tech stocks and that this in itself could be a major sign of a new bull market. On the other hand, I get the impression that the crowd is wrong and that this bullish sentiment won't last too long. Despite another local oversoldness that has been misleading the bears since February of this year, I do not urge you to look for short entries here. I don't think we're in a proper greedy zone in terms of positioning and so we should wait for a) more greed, b) bear-friendly seasonality, and c) a fundamental catalyst that can be anything. Therefore, I rate the NDX Neutral this time and expect volatility to increase in 1-2 months. Perhaps then the market will begin to realize that the potential impact of AI mania on margin expansion is more limited than most investors have thought.
Good luck with your investments!
Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?
But everything has changed! With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.
This article was written by
Quantitative equity research analyst. Colliding data science and finance to find a stock's mispricing.
Constantly looking for a reasonable balance between growth and value.
>5 years of experience in personal portfolio management with an average annualized return of ~21%.
Disclaimer: Associated with Danil Sereda, another Seeking Alpha contributor
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)