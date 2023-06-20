Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Consider Selling This Tech Rally In July-August

Jun. 20, 2023
Oakoff Investments
Summary

  • Last year's laggards became this year's leaders and vice versa. However, everyone is now interested in the question - how long can this last?
  • On the one hand, huge amounts of money have flowed into tech stocks and this in itself could be a major sign of a new bull market.
  • On the other hand, I get the impression that the crowd is wrong again this time and that this bullish sentiment won't last too long.
  • I think it's worth selling this tech rally in July-August based on overboughtness, seasonality, and contrarianism to bullish sentiment.
Emerging Bear Market

Explaining The Thesis From The Title

Since the beginning of the year, we have seen a scarce unilateral move in the stock market, which, as you know, was mostly accompanied by optimism around technology stocks. It's thanks to this sector that the broad market

Chart
Data by YCharts

Citi Research [June 5, 2023]

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

Goldman Sachs [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source].

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

Nomura [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source]

Barclays [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source]

Morningstar

Goldman Sachs [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source]

Oakoff Investments
Quantitative equity research analyst. Colliding data science and finance to find a stock's mispricing.

Constantly looking for a reasonable balance between growth and value.

>5 years of experience in personal portfolio management with an average annualized return of ~21%.




Disclaimer: Associated with Danil Sereda, another Seeking Alpha contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Vejrup
Today, 4:02 AM
Comments (269)
Spot on - Retail investors are betting like on a sport match. Along as retail investors do not understand valuations they will buy into the most popular names - and they will continue to go up, until .....
