Explaining The Thesis From The Title

Since the beginning of the year, we have seen a scarce unilateral move in the stock market, which, as you know, was mostly accompanied by optimism around technology stocks. It's thanks to this sector that the broad market is growing - you can see that in the overall momentum of the various sectors:

Data by YCharts

The Nasdaq Composite Index (NDX) (COMP.IND), (QQQ) positioning was record-breaking in early June - the data below from Citi is from June 5 [proprietary source] and I believe it looks even better for the NDX today:

Citi Research [June 5, 2023]

Last year's laggards became this year's leaders and vice versa. However, everyone is now interested in the question - how long can this last?

I think it's worth selling this tech rally in July-August, and here's why.

First, you've often heard that the Nasdaq Composite is heavily overbought. I heard it in February, March, and May, and in June that assertion became an outcry. The problem with these calls is that even if they seem technically correct [pick any popular indicator], the market may not care - if more and more people think we're in a bull market, that opinion becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. In macroeconomics, it seems to me that similar behavior is observed with inflation expectations - the higher they are, the higher the actual future inflation because consumers start spending more on various goods because they expect them to become more expensive in the future - even if there are no fundamentals to support it. The NDX is now in a similar situation - that's why all local zones of overboughtness have been bought up very quickly lately:

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

Last week, NDX traded 20% above its 200-day moving average - this has happened on 15 prior instances since 1983, Goldman Sachs wrote in its latest note [proprietary source].

Goldman Sachs [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source].

However, as you can see, such a sharp rise in the NDX in the past ended with a) a sharp correction or b) an extended consolidation. Therefore, I expect the NDX to cool down now while part of the early speculators take their YTD profits and the second part continues to bring positive inflows to the market. This will take some time - that's why I expect the trend to begin to change by mid to late summer.

Second, my timing is based on seasonality. On the one hand, we're entering the best month for the NDX [July], according to TrendSpider data over the last 15 years:

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

On the other hand, the VIX also has seasonality and is rapidly approaching its pivot point, which surprisingly coincides exactly with one of the worst periods for the NDX index - August-September:

Nomura [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source]

It/when these 2 seasonal factors coincide, I expect the Nasdaq index to be hit hard - but again, it should take a little time.

Note: The seasonality of the NDX improves in November based on the available data. In my opinion, this recovery growth is also due to a slight decrease in volatility and the upcoming pre-Christmas rally.

The third point, which is essentially a contrarian indicator, is the widespread bullish sentiment. Investors are buying more calls [than puts] to speculate on upward price movements or to take potential profits, and at the same time, the AAII Bull Bear indicator shows a standard deviation of +1 from the mean. The open interest [O/I] in the Nasdaq Composite is growing at a very rapid pace, which should alarm all bulls.

Goldman Sachs [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source] Barclays [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source]

But again - these indicators aren't yet close enough to the extremes to open short positions and bet against the NDX. We need a catalyst - and it's better if it's something fundamental.

And from a fundamental perspective, a lot of things can go wrong for the Nasdaq right now. First, the NDX is 51% technology stocks and another 16.76% communications stocks, which are also up over 30% YTD. That in itself is a warning sign, as the rally is threatened by profit-taking due to the lack of broad diversification. Second, according to Morningstar, the technology sector now appears to be the most overvalued segment of the overall market:

Morningstar

Third, high interest rates continue to put pressure on small-cap companies. The Fed's pause may seem optimistic, but that doesn't change the fact that companies continue to pay higher interest rates than those on which the business models of some fast-growing companies were built. From there, we have a growing number of unprofitable companies and defaulting representatives of the small-cap environment:

Goldman Sachs [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source] Goldman Sachs [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source]

Bottom Line

From all this, I have a mixed conclusion. On the one hand, I recognize that huge amounts of money have flowed into tech stocks and that this in itself could be a major sign of a new bull market. On the other hand, I get the impression that the crowd is wrong and that this bullish sentiment won't last too long. Despite another local oversoldness that has been misleading the bears since February of this year, I do not urge you to look for short entries here. I don't think we're in a proper greedy zone in terms of positioning and so we should wait for a) more greed, b) bear-friendly seasonality, and c) a fundamental catalyst that can be anything. Therefore, I rate the NDX Neutral this time and expect volatility to increase in 1-2 months. Perhaps then the market will begin to realize that the potential impact of AI mania on margin expansion is more limited than most investors have thought.

Good luck with your investments!