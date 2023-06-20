United States Steel - The Pullback Is An Opportunity
Summary
- United States Steel Corporation offers investors a solid opportunity to gain exposure to the steel market and the trend of reshoring manufacturing back to the US.
- X has diversified its order book and established partnerships with US-based customers, such as General Motors, to support consistent earnings and maintain a strong balance sheet.
- Despite risks related to volatile commodity prices, X is trading at a low P/E compared to its sector, making it a buy at current price levels.
Investment Summary
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is a leading provider and manufacturer of steel in the USA. The last 12 months have been volatile in terms of commodity prices and that has helped cause the YoY comparison for X to look quite honestly horrible. But it is in times like this when some of the best opportunities come up and I think X stock right now offers investors a solid opportunity to gain both exposure to the steel market but also the trend of reshoring and bringing manufacturing back to the US. A trend that is affecting a lot of industries, most notably steel as the product is used in pretty much everything.
With the recent pullback in the share price, X sits now at a p/e of just 5 on a forward basis. The management of X is keen on ensuring that shareholders get their slice of the pie and have maintained a strong last few years of buying back shares. This all amounts to X deserving a buy rating at these price levels.
Business Model
U.S. Steel operates in three main business segments. The Flat-Rolled segment focuses on producing sheet steel, tin mill products, and galvanized steel for industries like automotive, construction, and packaging. The U.S. Steel Europe segment includes operations in Central Europe, primarily Slovakia, with integrated steelmaking and finishing facilities producing steel products for construction, automotive, and packaging. Additionally, the Tubular segment specializes in manufacturing and selling steel casing and tubing products used in the oil and gas industry for exploration, production, and transportation.
One of the most exciting segments in X right now I think is the Tubular segment. Her growth has been abundant as X is pushing to make itself established in the industry. The segment has also managed to grow into the most profitable part of the company with an EBITDA margin of 48% right now. Going into the next couple of reports, this will be in the spotlight for investors and I expect further improvements will help be a catalyst for the share price.
Quarterly Result
As 2022 brought challenges to the steel industry it also heavily catapulted the commodity prices for it. Almost across the board for X they experienced a decline in commodity prices, the only expectation being tubular.
I think the decline in revenues the company experienced can be largely forgiven as this volatile commodity market is not something that X can control, they simply have to go along with it and hope to capitalize as much as possible while they can.
Where I am looking is at the margins instead, which have been steadily improving over the last years. In Q1 and Q2 of 2022, the net margins remained above 17% which is far higher than the 4% achieved in Q1 2023. But as margins are trending higher and demand for US steel is improving I think the 4% seems sustainable. The shift in the US steel market is still towards electric ARC furnaces which will help ensure more resilient financial performances through the cycle.
I think this will result in X having more consistent earnings reports going forward and preserving margins will be easier. That should in my opinion also come with a richer valuation, which would bring about decent share appreciation from here. The sector average p/e is around the 13 mark, but I find it unlikely for X to be trading around that multiple. Instead, somewhere between 8 - 9, I find more realistic and that could be achieved if the coming quarters show consistent margins. Supporting that consistency will be ensuring partnerships with US-based customers, like General Motors.
Reshoring And The Growing Demand For US Steel
One driving force behind the steel market is the ongoing trend of deglobalization in manufacturing. Companies are strategically diversifying their production away from China and exploring alternative manufacturing locations like India and Vietnam. This shift helps mitigate risks related to global supply chain disruptions and strengthens operational resilience. Moreover, an increasing number of companies are reshoring their manufacturing operations back to the United States to enhance efficiency and leverage proximity to domestic markets. The US government's incentives to boost domestic manufacturing spending further contribute to the increased demand for companies like X.
Where X has done very well in my opinion is that they aren't solely reliant on one industry for their revenues. Instead, they are growing their order book quite equally. The construction and automotive industries together might be responsible for a majority of the revenues, but they are diversified industries which don't bring any concern in my view.
As more manufacturing is returning to the US it becomes increasingly important for companies to make sure they have partnerships set in place, and as mentioned before, X has partnered up with General Motors but is also growing their relationship with energy-related companies too. In the long run, moves like this will help bring about strong cash flows and ensure X can continue to maintain a strong balance sheet supporting an increasing dividend.
Risks
The primary risk with X right now seems to be the pressure they face with volatile commodity prices. It has had a noticeable impact on the margins and that could help be the cause for the low multiple the company receives. As the company is both well-known and very established, in order for a higher multiple to be given to the company a catalyst would need to happen I think. That would for instance be a solid improvement in the tubular segment where both the sales and the margins improve. A disappointment however and I think X will continue trading in this multiple range and perhaps even diving lower.
Valuation & Wrap Up
I think that investors should try and get exposure to US manufacturing which is growing at a strong pace. Steel is a major part of this and X has solidified their position in the market and will benefit heavily from the trend that is reshoring manufacturing back to the US. The appeal of companies like X, which offer lower traveling distances for supplies will in the long-term driving force for growth and expansion. Without major risks of supply chain issues companies can rely on maintaining production.
Apart from the tailwinds mentioned, X is also trading at a fairly low P/E compared to its sector. With an FWD P/E around 5 and a P/B of 0.49, I think the downside from these prices is limited if X is able to preserve their margins. X is a buy at these price levels.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments