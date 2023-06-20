Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Office If You Missed Mall And Hotel Renaissance

Jun. 20, 2023 3:56 AM ETARE, CUZ
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • The office real estate market has suffered due to the work-from-home trend and aggressive monetary policy, leading to investor pessimism.
  • Similarities can be drawn to the mall and hotel segments' sell-offs during the pandemic, with some companies recovering and providing strong returns for investors.
  • To profit from the office crisis, investors should focus on large-cap companies with strong balance sheets, high-quality assets, distant refinancing profiles, and lease expirations.

Looking directly up at the skyline of the financial district in central London

CHUNYIP WONG

Since the Fed began raising interest rates back in early 2022, the office market has gone from bad to worse. Already during the pandemic period, many office property owners suffered drastic losses of capital due to a sudden paradigm shift

price performance

Seeking Alpha

price performance of mall / shopping centre reits

Seeking Alpha

SPG return

Seeking Alpha

hotel performance

Seeking Alpha

price chart

Seeking Alpha

Price performance

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.85K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.