Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a compelling investment option, particularly for those seeking reliable and steadily increasing dividend income. This article is a comprehensive analysis of Realty Income, discussing its financial health, value creation, dividend potential, and prospects. O is an attractive and resilient REIT that's worth serious consideration for buy-and-hold investors.

Balance Sheet and Financial Health

A key component of Realty Income's appeal is its robust balance sheet, a vital consideration in the real estate sector known for its heavy reliance on debt financing. According to credit rating agencies, Realty Income has an investment-grade rating of A- (by S&P) and A3 (by Moody's), which is notably higher than its peers like NNN REIT (NNN) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), both rated at BBB+ (by S&P) and Baa1 (by Moody's). This rating is an endorsement of Realty Income's strong financial position and indicates a lower risk of default on its debt obligations.

Moreover, O boasts one of the lowest debt-to-equity ratios amongst peers, further reinforcing the company's solid financial standing. High leverage can leave a company vulnerable to changes in the market conditions, particularly in a rising interest rate environment. O's low leverage provides a cushion against external shocks which are arguably being priced into the broader commercial real estate sector.

Balance Sheet Comparison with Peers (Seeking Alpha)

The company's debt structure is well positioned with staggered maturities and predominately fixed rates. This is a significant advantage in an environment where interest costs are unfavorable. The reality is no one knows where rates will go and there is now more uncertainty than ever before, especially given the banking issues we saw in March. It is best to tread cautiously. Good credit ratings, staggered maturities, fixed rate liabilities are a great combination which would reasonably command a premium.

Maturity Staggering (Realty Income Investor Presentation )

Realty Income's strong revenue sources also contribute to its financial health. Despite facing broader market headwinds such as prevailing pessimism towards commercial real estate, Realty Income presents a robust and resilient potential for future growth. An important factor contributing to this resilience is the stability of its long-duration cash flows. O's weighted average lease term is over 9 years, providing reliable income streams and mitigating the impact of financial markets turbulence.

Lease Schedule (Realty Income Investor Presentation )

Further, Realty Income's practice of leasing properties to tenants in defensive sectors gives it a unique edge. Realty Income's top 20 clients all fall into what could be considered as "insulated from changing consumer behavior." This edge is clearly visible from O's superior occupancy rates compared to the median REIT.

Top 20 (Realty Income Investor Presentation ) Occupancies (Realty Income Investor Presentation )

Estimates for Realty Income's FFO figures for 2023 and 2024 suggest continued resilience and potential growth. Analysts project growth rates of 2.3% for 2023 and 4.0% for 2024, underscoring the market's expectation for the company to generate sustainable returns despite broader macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges.

Forecasts (Seeking Alpha)

A Robust Value Creation Methodology

O's gigantic $41 billion market cap grants it better access to capital markets compared to smaller REITs. This large market cap has been leveraged as a source of value accretive equity financing. It's important to note that dilution is often a red herring when it comes to REITs which can tactfully deploy capital in ways which create value. For example, if issued shares are used to acquire properties which yield a higher cap rate than the cost of equity, then the dilutive action can add value to all shareholders. In this case, we can think of "adding value" as simply increasing the FFO per share once the rents from the acquisitions start flowing in. This of course translates to a higher share price or higher dividends over time. Actions of value creation ultimately come down to generating a ROIC that exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, or WACC, used to finance the actions.

Realty Income's transparency about modelling its WACC and cap rates is certainly commendable. The link to their Q1 2023 investor presentation is here. I looked for a similar page in the investor presentations of FRT and NNN and couldn't find one. O models their cost of equity based on two common methods: the Capital Asset Pricing Model and the sum of dividend yield and dividend growth rate. Their cost of debt is based on the fixed rate loans. Together, the WACC is shown to be below the cap rates both in the short and long term.

Investment Strategy (Realty Income Investor Presentation )

Realty Income is well on track to maintain its growth. The company recently agreed to acquire 415 single-tenant convenience stores from EG Group in a $1.5 billion deal. This acquisition uses a sale-leaseback transaction and is expected to close this quarter.

Sale-leasebacks (SLB) are an interesting part of O's acquisition repertoire. SLB involves buying property from a corporate seller and then leasing it back to the seller. The seller can use the proceeds from the sale to pay down debt or distribute cash to shareholders. The buyer, which is Realty Income in this case, gets the property with a tenant (the seller) already inside and prepared to pay rent. Depending on the deal's parameters, both parties can greatly benefit. Realty Income's investor presentation expands on how SLB helps the corporate seller on page 28, and discusses SLB strategy overall on pages 23, 26, and 35.

SLB is probably a great move today since rising interest rates have put many businesses into harder positions. Realty Income has smoothly tapped into this demand for liquidity by acquiring more properties, both in the U.S. and in Europe, largely making use of SLB and its superior edge in accessing capital. SLB constitutes 40% of Realty Income's acquisitions volume since 2015, and the company is "Well-Positioned to Continue to Execute on Large-Scale Sale-Leaseback Transactions." One would expect that such deals also help strengthen the relationships between the tenants and Realty Income, which further enhances the robustness of Realty Income's top line. From the earnings call:

In the first quarter, we agreed to acquire up to 415 high-quality convenience stores from EG Group for $1.5 billion. Over 80% of the total portfolio annualized contractual rent is expected to be generated from properties under the Cumberland Farms brand, and we expect to close on this transaction in the second quarter. As illustrated by this deal, we believe our ability to offer not only certainty of close, but also attractively priced capital as a one-stop solution for sale-leaseback transactions is particularly valuable to institutional sellers of real estate today. We believe this will continue to expand our competitive advantage."

Financial Results Exceed Expectations

Realty Income recently announced its first-quarter earnings results last month. It beat estimates on both revenue and earnings fronts. The company saw a 17% year-over-year increase in revenues, primarily driven by acquisitions over the last year. While these acquisitions were partially financed via share issuance, Realty Income still managed to deliver a spectacular FFO per share growth rate. The normalized FFO per share was $1.04, beating estimates by almost 3%. The revenue was $944.4 million, beating estimates by almost 7%.

Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

Growth Prospects: Europe, Medical, Vertical Farming

Such strong performance can be expected, as Realty Income has consistently used its cost of capital advantages to position itself as a consolidator in the market for retail real estate. It has moved to diversify its holdings geographically and politically by expanding its presence in Europe. It has moved to enter more advantageous sectors like "consumer-centric medical real estate" and "vertical farming."

The company currently sees substantial upside in the European net lease real estate markets. According to page 24 of the investor presentation: "Europe is an attractive growth avenue with limited direct competition." O has made substantial investments in European properties since 2019 and nearly 12% of total contractual rent across the entire portfolio comes from Europe.

In October 2022, Realty Income expanded into its third European country, Italy, by acquiring seven wholesale clubs operated by Metro AG. According to the Q4 2022 earnings call:

If you look at Metro AG, it's an investment grade, very profitable, very well-established business, which is pan-European… it controls 26% of the wholesale business in Italy… this is a business that we feel very comfortable with. Think of Metro as a combination of Costco and Cisco. Costco is very much retail-oriented and Cisco is much more professionally oriented. Both those businesses types of businesses is served out of Metro… There are structural advantages as well that I'm not going to bore you with, which makes Italy a very interesting place to invest."

These statements certainly validate the assumptions presented in the investor presentation, in which Realty Income has identified large upside in European retail real estate.

Another interesting avenue is the "consumer-centric medical" theme. Given that the demand for healthcare related services - such as hospitals, pharmacies, clinics - will grow as a function of aging demographics, consumer-centric medical properties should experience long-term tailwinds. 10% of O's retail portfolio is devoted to this unique niche with almost guaranteed upside.

Consumer Centric Medical Real Estate (Realty Income Investor Presentation )

Vertical farming was also mentioned in the investor presentation and Q4 2022 earnings call. Realty Income has invested $42 million in real estate development for Plenty, a vertical farming operator. Realty Income has also agreed to fund up to $1 billion in development costs but maintains that this will only materialize if development progress is good. Vertical farming is certainly an interesting direction, and there is good data in the investor presentation explaining its long-term tailwinds. Estimates say that the industry will hit $50 billion in the next few years, and existing deals show that Plenty is a big player in the budding vertical farming industry.

These three avenues clearly reveal a well-diversified, data-driven, and compelling process for investment selection. But it's important to note that Realty Income stands to gain more than just stable rents from diversified sources. O makes use of rent recapture, a process where base rents may not be high initially, but a percentage of the revenues generated by the businesses using the properties are paid directly to O's top line. Think of recapture as sales royalties. Because the money comes from the tenants' sales, revenue received by recaptures could amount to substantial income for O investors, even if the tenants themselves are not immediately profitable. In the case of something like vertical farming, this seems to be the kind of thing that can run for a while on VC funding, simply based on a compelling narrative which can attract continued financing. Definitely stay tuned, as I will continue to monitor these growth avenues in future O articles.

Lastly, it's important to note that while consumer-centric medical properties and vertical farming are compelling opportunities, the core business of O remains entrenched in acquiring multi-purpose, value accretive retail properties. This is something it has always done exceptionally well, and investors can expect that this will continue.

Dividend Stability and Dividend Growth Potential

Realty Income's exceptional track record of dividend payments further bolsters its appeal. The company is part of the elite group of "Dividend Aristocrats," S&P 500 companies that have consistently increased dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. O's 10-year dividend CAGR is 4.72% and it has paid over 630 consecutive monthly dividends. Realty Income has actually trademarked the name "The Monthly Dividend Company." These are all testaments to the stability and predictability of Realty Income's underlying cash flows, providing an assurance to income-focused investors.

Currently, the company yields around 5.0%, higher than FRT's 4.5% but a few basis points lower than NNN's 5.16%. O's yield is backed by healthy FFO payout ratios and FFO sourced from premium clients occupying critical properties. The company's ability to maintain its dividend commitments without jeopardizing its financial health is basically a certainty.

Valuation and Conclusion

I think the best way to look at O's valuation is from the perspective of its risk versus its potential to deliver returns. The classical models for dividend growth modeling or discounted free cash flows have been done many times on REITs like O. There simply isn't any notable risk in O beside the natural daily market volatility and the ever-present "black swan" risk. The latter is ubiquitous, and no asset class is truly safe. Focusing on the former misses the point entirely for investing in O.

An investment in O is ultimately about receiving monthly dividends sourced from one of the best property portfolios in the world managed by highly professional experts. Return is directly correlated with the future performance of this combination. The risk on the portfolio level is basically spread out amongst the thousands of properties that O holds, mostly operated by premium businesses which provide for so many consumer needs. For this to fail, the economy must quite literally be decimated. Even the worst depression could not delete the inherent value of these physical properties. As we've seen, O isn't as leveraged as its peers. Others will have it far worse before O starts to bleed. The dividend is almost guaranteed to continue its growth, which is great considering the dividend per share's CAGR has far exceeded average inflation.

The potential for higher returns is quite good considering all the growth prospects and value accretive strategies like SLB and rent recapture. At a yield of 5%, O is 100 bps above the 5-year U.S. treasury yield and 123 bps above the 10-year. This spread is sufficient compensation for price volatility, especially given that the yield on cost (dividend) is nearly guaranteed (again, barring a black swan event) to rise significantly over time. On top of that, investors have the luxury of doing a monthly dividend reinvestment, allowing better compounding than many other income-bearing instruments. Given these factors, O is at the very least fairly valued at the current price of $61 per share.

The upside I see is that it should command a sizeable premium compared to peers because of its fortress balance sheet, stable contractual rents, and greater optionality from its ventures in consumer-centric medicine and vertical farming. And that is only the idiosyncratic fundamentals. A true bull case might consider a Fed that will continue to pause on rate hikes or even start cutting rates completely within the next year. In fact, this is what the Federal Funds Rate futures have been pricing in. This would be very bullish, because if O's yield were to maintain a 100+ basis point spread against a substantially lower 5-year treasury yield, O's share price could easily return to the low to mid-70s.

None of these extra factors seem to be priced in, which leads me to believe the stock is somewhere between fairly valued to slightly cheap. O is an easy buy. But more importantly, it is perpetual keeper for the long haul.