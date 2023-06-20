QQQ: The 'New Bull Market' Is Fooling You
Summary
- A bull market is not defined by some arbitrary percentage off some lows (in most cases 20%).
- This is quickly becoming a crowded trade.
- If we look at the top 10 companies in QQQ today, they make up 59.06% of the ETF. Back in 2013, the top 10 holdings made up 49.97%.
Let's cut to the chase.
A bull market is not defined by some arbitrary percentage off some lows (in most cases 20%). A bull market is not defined by nominal prices. A bull market is not defined by concentration risk.
The definition of a bull market is when you're fully out of a drawdown broadly, and that is only known with hindsight. No one knows if we are in a bull market or not because we have not taken out the prior real after-inflation adjusted highs.
As much as I have said I believed in January that 2023 would be a melt-up year because pre-election years tend to be the strongest in the presidential cycle, I do not believe the bear market is over. I have repeatedly argued that you can have a melt-up in the context of a bear market. Some seem to think this is a contradiction or me trying to "have it both ways." This simply is not true.
A Crowded Trade?
The argument that we are in a bull market because of AI mania could very well be true. Technology (XLK) has been a runaway performer relative to pretty much every other sector of the stock market driven by companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT). There's been some incredible FOMO trading in the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which is designed to track the NASDAQ-100 Index, as a way of playing that strength. Assets under management in that ETF are now going parabolic. When I see movement like this, it makes me nervous. This is quickly becoming a crowded trade. And while the crowd is right on average, the crowd is very wrong at extremes. I believe we are getting to that point now.
Bear Markets Have Vicious Rallies
People are seemingly forgetting that stocks can have significant rallies in bear markets. On a rolling 26-week basis, QQQ is up 34.69%. Historically, 3.3% of the time on a rolling 26-week basis, QQQ has been up more than it is now and the majority of times those moves happened in bear markets.
Yes - clearly there are new bull markets where such moves happen. But the odds simply do not favor this historically. The point here is that just because one part of the marketplace is ripping higher does not necessarily mean we are no longer in a bear market.
Concentration Risk Is Significant
How much of the "new bull market" narrative is being driven by idiosyncratic company-specific risk? If we look at the top 10 companies in QQQ today from YCharts, they make up 59.06% of the ETF. Back in 2013, the top 10 holdings made up 49.97%.
Conclusion: We Don't Know Yet
I could be totally wrong, but I remain skeptical of the new bull market narrative given poor stock market breadth (IWM), concentration stock-specific risk in "the market" which many seem to think QQQ is representative of, and performance over the last 26 weeks which is consistent with prior bear markets.
I maintain what I've said all along. We are in a melt-up year but one that can be very volatile. A melt-up in stocks can happen in bear markets. And with overconfidence and uneducated speculation creeping back into equities, all that means is be very careful in wanting to overweight stocks too much. Risk happens fast, especially when the risk is that the market isn't really the market anymore.
