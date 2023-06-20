Zerbor

The epic bull market we’ve seen so far this year has been heavily concentrated in growth areas of the market. Anyone that studies stock market history knows this is how bull markets generally work, as money is allocated to sectors that are most likely to benefit from higher share prices.

I’ve been very bullish all year, evidenced most recently with my call from a couple weeks ago, stating we need a bit of a breather to reset momentum, but that the growth-driven rally should continue into the latter parts of this year.

This has been the correct stance so far this year, and if I’m right that it should continue, investors can make huge differences to their total returns by allocating correctly.

Dividend stocks are (still) not the place to be

If growth-driven areas of the market are driving a bull market – which is exactly the story of 2023 – that means defensive areas will struggle on a relative basis. When I say struggle, I don’t mean the share prices of dividend or defensive areas of the market will necessarily decline; I’m saying on a relative basis, returns will be poor.

There are times when defensive positioning is advantageous, with 2022 being a textbook example of that. But 2023 is a different beast, and below, we’ll look at a very popular dividend ETF that has almost $50 billion of investor money. That ~$50 billion, in my view, is in exactly the wrong place; permit me to explain.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is a dividend ETF that seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which you can read about here. It’s a pretty typical dividend-oriented index, seeking to beat broad market dividend yields in a passively-managed approach. With that sort of approach, you’d expect a lot of defensive orientation, and you can see below this is defensive on top of defensive.

Seeking Alpha

Financials, Consumer Defensive, and Health Care are three of the most defensive sectors in the market, and they collectively make up about half of this ETF. That means this ETF will outperform in bear markets, and struggle relatively during bull markets.

In that vein, let’s take a look at the chart to illustrate this point.

StockCharts

The chart itself looks fine, with the weekly PPO turning up at the centerline, and the triangle consolidation pattern close to ending, which should resolve with higher prices. However, relative performance has been nothing short of horrendous.

The bottom two panels show relative performance to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, respectively, over the past three years. In 2022, VYM RYG outperformed the S&P 500 by 19%, and beat the Nasdaq by 41%. In case you were under a rock, 2022 was a very rough year for stocks, and VYM did its job admirably, destroying the major indices. However, just because something was great during a bear market does not mean it will be great during a bull market. In fact, it usually means bear market winners will be terrible during bull markets.

This year, VYM has underperformed by 14% against the S&P 500, and 29% to the Nasdaq. Indeed, VYM has essentially given back all of its outperformance from 2022 already through June, and if I’m right, there’s more where that came from.

I can already hear income investors telling me this fund is focused on income, not total returns, and that’s fine. However, your 3% yield is probably not that much consolation if you’re underperforming by 30%. In other words, being in the QQQ or something like that would have produced 10 years’ worth of dividend yield (more or less) on a relative basis. If you want to underperform by 30% while taking in a 3% yield, by all means, VYM is for you. That’s not something I’d seek out, personally.

Yield and underperformance

While I’m sounding negative on VYM (and I am, on a relative basis), it does a great job of producing income that’s high relative to common benchmark products like the S&P 500 exchange-traded products.

Seeking Alpha

In fact, VYM doubles the S&P 500 yield, so if you are looking for income, it’s a decent enough choice. The yield has been well ahead of the S&P 500 forever, and there will be a time when VYM will be the correct place to be on a relative basis again. That time is not now.

Finally, you don’t have to take my word for it when it comes to the cost of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. This data shows total returns for VYM against the S&P 500, which if you remember, is not even as aggressively growth-oriented as the Nasdaq. And, this data ignores being in the wrong place at the wrong time; it’s simply a buy-and-hold comparison of VYM to the S&P 500.

Seeking Alpha

VYM has underperformed on a total return basis over 10 years by 73%, and by 12% in the past year. While not every 10-year period will be like this, the point stands that if you’re looking to build wealth over time, the extra 150bps of dividend yield each year is not exactly a huge draw, to say the least, when the fund is losing out year after year like this.

Final thoughts

I’m not here to trash certain ETFs or products as everything has a potential use. What I’m saying is that if you’re looking for wealth building, you have to allocate correctly. I’ve been very clear all this year that growth is the place to be, and that means dividend stocks are the wrong place to be. Price action this year has proven that theory correct, and I think there’s more to come.

Three percent dividend yields are fine, but not if you’re underperforming by 20% or 30% or 40%. Each investor can make their own determination on allocation, but for me, VYM is exactly the wrong place to be. It’s a sell.