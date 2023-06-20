Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CuriosityStream Could Be About To Stream Its Recovery

Jun. 20, 2023
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • CuriosityStream's sales multiple is at a 35% discount to its peer group median.
  • The company is focused on cutting advertising expenses, reducing content spend, and increasing subscription prices to increase profitability.
  • An improved cash flow position on the back of its cost reduction plan combined with a recovery in market sentiment could lead to its stock price moving up.

Video on demand menu on TV

demaerre

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is currently trading at a 0.78x multiple to its trailing-12-month revenue. This is around 35% lower than its peer group median of 1.2x and stands in stark contrast to its average multiple through 2021 just after

Chart
Data by YCharts

CuriosityStream Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

CuriosityStream Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

CuriosityStream Subscription Plans

CuriosityStream

Chart
Data by YCharts

July FOMC rate move probability

CME FedWatch Tool

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

