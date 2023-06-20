hapabapa

Investment Overview - CVS' Underlying Financials Paint a So-So Picture

I have published several bearish notes on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) for Seeking Alpha since 2021. The first was written in June 2021, when CVS stock traded ~$82. Buoyed by its role in mass-COVID testing, and the company's recent $69bn acquisition of Aetna, giving the company access to the fast-growing and lucrative Medicare Advantage health insurance market, CVS' share price hit a peak of $109 in March 2022, and, after a couple of dips, as high as $106 in August last year, and $103 in November.

Unfortunately for CVS shareholders - who didn't sell when the stock price was buoyant - it has been downhill ever since that November '22 high - today, CVS stock trades at a value of $68 - down 33% in a little over 6-and-a-half months, and now down >20% since my June 2021 note.

CVS quarterly income statements (Seeking Alpha)

If we study CVS' quarterly income statements, we can see signs of a healthy company that has grown quarterly revenues by 30% since June 2020, but we should also note that CVS' operating income has been falling - from $4.5bn in Jun 2020, to $3.46bn in last quarter, Q123 - down ~23%.

Meanwhile, if we look at net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), performance has been up and down, but net income in Q123 of $2.14bn is down 28%, and EPS has fallen from $2.27 to $1.66 - down 27%. In FY23, CVS is guiding for adjusted EPS of $8.5 - $8.7 - down from its initial forecast for $8.7 - $8.9 - with the updated figure offering a forward price to earnings ratio of ~7.9x. On a GAAP basis, EPS for FY22 of $3.16 provided a PE ratio of 22x.

CVS' quarterly dividend payout of $0.5 per share did not budge between 2017 and 2021, but it has been hiked twice since and now stands at $0.605 per quarter, or $2.42 per annum, offering a current yield of 3.6%.

Studying CVS' balance sheet, as of Q123, total current assets stood at $68.7bn, including $17.72bn of cash and short-term investments, whilst total current liabilities stood at $75bn. Long-term debt stood at $56.5bn, which is a big number that will take some considerable time to pay down, even if CVS' cash flow generation is strong - $16.2bn in FY22, and forecast to be $12.5 - $13.5bn in FY23.

To summarise - arguably, after considering the underlying financials, it is hard to put a finger on an overwhelmingly positive metric or outlook - the best you might say is that, by holding the stock and collecting the dividend, your investment is reasonably well protected, but the chances of recapturing the >$100 highs of 2021 and 2022 do not look especially good at this time.

CVS' move for Aetna was a bold one, and its plan is clearly to establish itself as a healthcare giant in the mould of e.g. UnitedHealth (UNH), realising operational efficiencies by providing its "customers", or patients, with a holistic model of care based on "value-based" outcomes.

This is the way that management views the business today, and they have invested heavily in creating such a company, but can they persuade the public, the markets, and their creditors that the model can work? According to the "Debt Ratings" section of CVS' 2022 10K submission (annual report):

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s long-term debt was rated “Baa2” by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and “BBB” by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”), and its commercial paper program was rated “P-2” by Moody’s and “A-2” by S&P. The outlook on the Company’s long-term debt is “Stable” by Moody’s. In December 2022, S&P changed the outlook on the Company’s long-term debt from “Positive” to “Stable.” In assessing the Company’s credit strength, the Company believes that both Moody’s and S&P considered, among other things, the Company’s capital structure and financial policies as well as its consolidated balance sheet, its historical acquisition activity and other financial information. Although the Company currently believes its long-term debt ratings will remain investment grade, it cannot guarantee the future actions of Moody’s and/or S&P. The Company’s debt ratings have a direct impact on its future borrowing costs, access to capital markets and new store operating lease costs.

In other words, having invested so heavily in health insurance with the Aetna deal, and spent another ~$20bn acquiring the 2 "value-based care" businesses Signify Health and Oak Street Health, focused on home-based care, and primary care, respectively - companies which made losses of >$(780m) and $(500m), respectively - it feels like time CVS began to show that its new model can work financially.

CVS' Business Model Under The Microscope

CVS is a household name across the US, which is hardly surprising when you consider the scope of its 3 main businesses - Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness - discussed as follows in CVS' Q321 10Q submission:

The Company has more than 9,000 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with over 110 million plan members with expanding specialty pharmacy solutions and a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan (“PDP”).

CVS divisions breakdown (CVS earnings presentation)

CVS breaks down each division's services and capabilities in the above slide from its Q123 earnings presentation - it is probably the most recognisable pharmacy chain in the US, its share of the US health insurance market in 2021 was ~11% - behind only UnitedHealth and Elevance Health (ELV) - and its Caremark Pharmacy Benefit Manager ("PBM") holds a ~33% market share, according to Beckershospitalreview.com.

Nevertheless, the goals outlined below the division descriptions are more on the intangible side than the metric side - CVS' ambition is to become the "leading health solutions company", and to deliver a "superior health care experience", whilst driving "improved health outcomes".

This sounds like good news for patients, but from a shareholder's / investor's / credit rating agencies' perspective, what about percentage growth forecasts, revenue targets, or debt repayment targets?

In fairness to CVS, the company provided many of these kinds of figures back in January in a presentation given to the JPMorgan (JPM) Healthcare conference. First of all, let's take a look at the current division's annual performance.

CVS foundational business performance 2022 (CVS JPM presentation)

CVS likes to boast that 85% of Americans live within 10 miles of a CVS store, and the above slide gives an indication of the sheer size and scope of the business - but is it "too big to fail"? Not if the company makes too many bad decisions over the direction it is heading in.

The bottom line contribution of the 3 main divisions strikes a nice balance, however, with all 3 contributing >$5bn, although their margins are not especially impressive at 6.7%, 4.5%, and 6.5% - especially when you have nearly $60bn debt outstanding.

CVS strategy (JPM presentation)

One of the areas where CVS believes it can drive higher margins - as shown in the above slide - is through its 46m digital members that "are twice as engaged as non-digital customers and drive higher margins", CVS says. From my experience, however, the concept of "telemedicine" is struggling to catch on with consumers within the healthcare space, who seem to prefer "bricks" to "clicks", i.e. they would rather see a doctor or nurse face-to-face, and they would rather visit a physical store.

If that is the case - and the best example I can give of telemedicine failing to catch on would be the share price performance of Teladoc (TDOC), the virtual care pioneer whose share price was rampant in the early part of the pandemic, when virtual care looked like it may become all-pervasive but now trades at a lower valuation than it did pre-pandemic, valued at just $4bn - then CVS' plans to close 900 stores by 2024 - as outlined during the Q123 earnings call by CEO Karen Lynch - could be seriously misguided.

The strategy slide provides another example of CVS' focus on intangibles i.e. the emphasis on tech, and creation of a new "Health Care Delivery" organisation - as much as tangibles such as 20% growth specialty pharmacy growth, and growing >2m integrated Aetna / Caremark members, but in fairness, in a later slide, CVS promises "low double digit growth" in total long-term adjusted EPS, and a "tick the boxes off" guide to long-term capital deployment, as shown below.

Long-term capital deployment plans (JPM presentation)

When CVS talks about spending 45-55% of its admittedly impressive $40 - $50bn expected generated between 2022 - 2024, it will be very interesting to see whether it is employed defensively - protecting the investment grade credit rating by paying down debt - or offensively, with more M&A deals - does management have the stomach to acquire more promising but loss-making companies to help achieve its intangibles business objectives?

Given interest expense alone in 2023 is forecast by management to be $2.7bn, it would be understandable if it elected to reduce debt by $15 - $20bn - which still gives the company work to do, especially in an environment where interest rates are rising, making debt more expensive and less attractive to investors.

Current Progress - A Decent Start to 2023 Derailed By Medicare Issues

Although it downgraded its FY23 guidance as shown in the slide below, CVS did deliver strong, 11% year-on-year revenue growth in Q123, and drove $7.4bn of cash from operations.

CVS 2023 EPS guidance (CVS earnings presentation)

It's clear that CVS has gone all-in on health insurance - making a gigantic bet on the sector - and more specifically, the Medicare Advantage sector. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS"):

Medicare Advantage (also known as "Part C") is a type of Medicare health plan offered by a private company that contracts with Medicare. These plans include Part A, Part B, and usually Part D. Plans may offer some extra benefits that Original Medicare doesn't cover.

The CMS pays private health care insurers a flat fee for administering the health care plan, and if the overall costs funded by the health insurer are lower than the flat fee, the health insurer pockets a percentage of that difference.

Medicare Advantage ("MA") is available for seniors over 65 years of age - a massive growth market given 10k "baby boomers" turn 65 every day in the US. MA offers additional benefits that traditional Medicare plans do not, such as vision, hearing, and dental services.

According to the Kaiser Foundation, 28.4 million people out of 58.6 million Medicare beneficiaries overall are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, and CVS' share of that market is 11%, behind only UnitedHealth and Humana (HUM). Kaiser also says that the average gross margins driven by MA enrollees in 2021 were ~$1,730 per patient - more than twice as much as individual market members, Medicaid members, and group market insurance members.

It's easy to see why CVS made the bet it did, and even its near $20bn outlay on the 2 loss-making businesses Signify Health and Oak Street Health - intended to drive margins even higher by providing access to holistic healthcare services intended to keep patients healthy, out of the hospital, and trim medical bills, also seems justifiable, so long of course as the MA market remains as profitable as ever...but what if it does not?

CVS' share price - and the share prices of United, Humana, and others - have been falling after United management warned investors about a "significant increase" in the number of procedures patients were undergoing - probably in response to a pandemic bottleneck - and rising costs associated with plans.

CVS - which reported a huge MA contract win - from the City of New York in Q123, which it says will grow membership by 12% year-on-year, from ~3.4m members (out of ~25m total members) - has also been hit by a dip in its star ratings - all MA plans receive star ratings, with higher rated plans receiving additional bonuses - which is expected to cost the company $800m - $1bn.

The reality is that the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare are now beginning to think that its approach to MA has been too generous. As I discussed in a recent note on UnitedHealth, the CMS has indicated it wants to claw back ~$15bn from MA that has been unnecessarily funded by the taxpayer, and its rate changes for 2024 ended up being much less generous than payers had hoped, and removed key codes related to vascular conditions, diabetes, and depression that insurers relied on.

Concluding Thoughts - Will CVS' Bold Bets Be Rewarded Long Term? It's Still In The Balance

A lot of investors considering adding CVS to their portfolios might look at the current share price, see that it is >30% discounted to highs of less than 1 year ago, see the revenue growth, profitability, and rising dividend, and conclude that this is not a bad stock to hold as "too big to fail" CVS further integrates its insurance, pharmacy, and pharmacy benefits business and keeps growing.

But as discussed above, the Medicare Advantage industry - despite the massive influx of new eligible potential enrollees each day as "baby boomers" turn 65 - may not offer the same levels of profitability as in the past, as the CMS begins to clamp down on a sector its likely never intended to be as much of a cash cow for insurers as it has proven to be in its early years.

Could CVS have bought at just the wrong time? In terms of the profits it can drive from this sector, perhaps, and profits are what CVS needs as it moves to pay down debt and maintain its critical investment grade debt rating - or the costs of that debt will spiral out of control. MA is also closely tied to the PBM business, which is itself under attack from authorities who dislike its lack of transparency and believe drug prices are too high. Meanwhile, CVS is closing down its physical stores which are the "face" of the brand, believing its digital customers are more valuable - a conclusion that I would suggest is far from proven.

As such, I am not sure CVS is an optimal place to grow its bottom line at present, and I believe the business likely deserves the valuation it has today. The sheer size of the MA market 5-10 years from now is a strong argument in CVS' favour - but the backlash against the concept of providing care more cheaply and pocketing the difference may be here to stay also.

In summary, although I like a lot of what CVS is doing as a business - making a big bet on a growth market - I am not sure the timing is right, or the market is as receptive as CVS hopes.

When I compare the ~$74bn spent on Aetna with, say, Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) $66bn buyout of Centene, or AbbVie's (ABBV) $63bn Allergan, although both companies have huge debts to pay off, the higher margin pharmaceutical industry drives better profitability and cash flow, and I have fewer concerns about their ability to settle their debts.

Plus, these 2 companies provide concrete guidance on forward sales, which gives investors comfort, and typically pays a higher-yielding dividend, whereas CVS tends to focus on intangible goals which don't necessarily provide comfort to investors - as admirable as some of those goals are. If I am holding CVS shares, am I selling? Not at the current price, but I am not buying the dip either, until there is more clarity on what CVS looks like - and what top and bottom line figures it is posting, and what its debt looks like, in 5 years' time.