LPL Financial Holdings Is A Solid Stock, But Wait For A Better Entry Point

Jun. 20, 2023 5:10 AM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)
Summary

  • LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. sustains its revenue growth and margin expansion amidst market volatility.
  • Its solid financial positioning allows it to cover its expansion and capital returns.
  • Dividends and share repurchases are well-covered and continuous.
  • The stock price has been in a downtrend recently, but upside potential remains limited.

Standing bundles of cash

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The financial sector was heavily impacted by macroeconomic volatility. In 2022, 36% of Americans tapped their savings to cover daily expenses amidst the rising prices. Meanwhile, many high-yield savings and investments depreciated. Even

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (Seeking Alpha )

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (Seeking Alpha)

US Interest Rate

US Interest Rate (Trading Economics)

US Inflation Rate

US Inflation Rate (Trading Economics)

Projected Economic Indicators

Projected Economic Indicators (Author Estimation)

Consumer Price Index

Consumer Price Index (Bureau Of Labor Statistics )

Gasoline Per Gallon

Gasoline Per Gallon (US Energy Information Administration)

LPL Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

LPL Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (LPL 1Q )

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
964 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

