The financial sector was heavily impacted by macroeconomic volatility. In 2022, 36% of Americans tapped their savings to cover daily expenses amidst the rising prices. Meanwhile, many high-yield savings and investments depreciated. Even popular investment securities were no exception. The S&P 500 stocks dropped by 18% while bonds decreased by 11%. Unsurprisingly, brokerage and investment advisory platforms like LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have become more of a staple today.

Amidst all these, LPL enjoys robust topline growth. It remains crucial in the market as the number of its financial advisors increase. Even better, it has an excellent financial positioning to sustain its expansion. Its high cash reserves and stable borrowing levels allow it to cover dividends. It is no wonder the stock price has risen substantially in the past two years. Even so, investors must beware of the stock price downtrend since 4Q 2022. It appears expensive relative to the company's book value.

Most Recent Performance

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. has capitalized on M&As over the years. It continued to expand despite the legal issues and pandemic disruptions it faced. In the past year, LPL has dealt with inflationary headwinds. Even so, it remained strategic with its well-balanced revenue growth and margin expansion. With over 1,000 registered firms globally, LPL led the brokerage and investment advisory market.

It started the year with operating revenue of $2.348 billion, a 12% year-over-year increase. Note that I excluded other revenues to focus on the core operations. We can attribute it to LPL's capitalization on acquisitions. It finalized and closed its M&A with Boenning & Scattergood, adding $4 billion of client assets. Meanwhile, its acquisition of Financial Resources Group led to $40 billion in brokerage and advisory assets. Its expansion fortified LPL's market presence by increasing its operating capacity and financial advisors. It proved effective, given the sequential revenue growth of 3.5-3.7% in the past five quarters.

Moreover, its business model perfectly fits the current market situation. LPL concentrates on the advisor-mediated marketplace. It revolves around the clients and how financial advisors interact with LPL. Its financial advisors can choose how they want to capture clients and maintain client relationships. Simply put, LPL takes care of its advisors while the advisors care for its clients. This aspect helps the advisors minimize or avoid conflicts of interest. SG&A expenses are also easier to manage since advisor payments are commission-based. Currently, it has 21,000 financial advisors, 1,100 enterprises, and 500 registered investment advisors (RIA).

Another aspect that makes LPL solid is its efficient asset management. Its operating expenses increased by 12.31%. Its revenue growth of 12.34% offset the increase in expenses. Hence, the operating margin reached 18% versus 11% in 1Q 2022. It shows that LPL maintained economies of scale amidst its sustained expansion.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. May Remain Solid This Year

Interest rate increased by 75 bps for four consecutive quarters to combat inflation. This reduced investor confidence as it eroded the value of many investment securities. Despite this, higher interest rates helped slow down inflation. In the earlier board meetings this year, interest rate hikes dropped to 25 bps. The Fed even hinted it might no longer increase interest rates. True to its words, The Fed announced pause in interest rate hikes during its most recent meeting. Interest rates would stay at 5-5.25% after a series of increments.

Meanwhile, the inflation rate is only 4%, 57% lower than the 2022 peak of 9.1%. It is also 20% lower than the rate last month. And if the inflation downtrend continues, interest rates may remain flat in the second half. It is consistent with The Fed's decision to halt interest rate hikes.

Also, inflation is easier to manage since some CPI components have become more stable. Energy prices are some perfect examples since they are crucial to the US economy. On average, they decreased by nearly 12%. Today, the average gasoline price per gallon is $3.666, 26% lower than the 2022 peak. Also, supply chain bottlenecks across industries have already been cleared.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remains below 4%. It is no surprise that economic confidence in the US has started to rebound. We can verify it in the Global Economic Confidence Survey. In fact, the economic confidence level has increased for three consecutive months. The stable labor market and higher fiscal stimulus were the primary contributors. If the economic confidence keeps rebounding, capital market inflows may also increase. So, the demand for brokerage and advisory platforms like LPL may improve.

But what makes LPL an excellent company is its stellar Balance Sheet. Its excess liquidity allows it to sustain its expansion. Its cash levels remains adequate at $2.37 billion, a 30% increase from 1Q 2022. Meanwhile, borrowings remain manageable at $3.08 billion, a 4% increase. Even better, its Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio remains low at 44%, so it has adequate earnings to cover borrowings. Most importantly, LPL has no borrowings maturing this year. This aspect proves that LPL balances its growth and viability with sustainability.

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. has increased substantially over the past decade. The stock price uptrend has accelerated since the pandemic. However, there appears to be a pullback since 4Q 2022. At $208.98, the stock price is 15% higher than last year's value. Yet, it is 22% lower than the peak price of $268.20 before the correction. The decrease seems logical since the stock price still exceeds the company's book value. The current BVPS and PB Ratio are 27.99 and 7.64x. Using the current BVPS and the average PB Ratio of 6.79x, the target price will be $191.21.

Year Book Value BVPS Price PB Ratio 1Q 2023 2,192,933,000 27.99 204.72 7.314040729 2022 2,167,552,000 27.20 204.72 7.526470588 2021 1,670,533,000 20.88 140.33 6.719410332 2020 1,314,854,000 16.53 100.24 6.064125832 2019 1,023,873,000 12.76 81.25 6.367554859 Click to enlarge

Despite this, LPL had decent investment returns since 2019. The stock price may be decreasing today, but the increase in years between has been massive. We can verify it using the cumulative retained earnings and average stock price change. The cumulative earnings reached $28.45, while the average stock price change was $31.92. So for every $1 retained earnings, the stock price increased by $1.12, or 112% returns. Even better, it has made consistent dividend payouts since 2012. Dividends are also well-covered, given the low Dividend Payout Ratio of 7%. The only thing I don't like about it is the meager yield of 0.58%. It is lower than the S&P 500 and NASDAQ average of 1.5% and 1.72%. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $804,120,000

Cash $2,370,000,000

Borrowings $3,081,000,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.4%

WACC 9.8%

Common Shares Outstanding 78,337,000

Stock Price $208.98

Derived Value $181.01

The derived value also shows that the stock price is overvalued. There may be a 14% downside in the next 12-18 months. Even if LPL is an excellent stock, investors may have to wait for a better entry point before buying shares.

Bottomline

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. is expanding while sustaining its topline growth. Its excess liquidity helps increase the operating capacity while covering borrowings and dividends. However, the current stock price is still expensive. It is a solid stock, but we may have to wait for a better entry point before making a position. The recommendation, for now, is that LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. is a hold.