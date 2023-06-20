Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BRC Inc.: Still Not The Best Time To Go Long

Jun. 20, 2023 5:16 AM ETBRC Inc. (BRCC)
Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
123 Followers

Summary

  • Despite the growth in business volumes in 1Q 2023 and the reduction in operating expenses, we still see pressure from the profitability of sales.
  • The company's focus on the Wholesale segment (food, drug, and mass) and a 100-day promotion may negatively impact profitability in the short term.
  • I recommend waiting for Q2 2023 results to assess BRCC's ability to improve operating margins and deliver wholesale revenue growth before considering purchasing shares.

Вид сверху на плоскую площадку с множеством различных полных и пустых кофейных чашек на бетоне

Olena Ivanova/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) have fallen 14.2% YTD. Despite the fact that quotes continue to be under pressure and valuation according to multiples is low relative to historical data, I believe that it is still

Company's information

Revenue mix (Company's information)

Company's information

Margin (Company's information)

Company's information

Guidance (2023) (Company's information)

SA

Valuation (SA)

This article was written by

Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
123 Followers
Blog of long-term investor. I prefer to use fundamental analysis to look for investment ideas. Besides, i like emerging markets and new technologies. Nowadays my focus is: consumer, TMT and EV.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.