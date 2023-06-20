Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10% Yield And Outperformance - Has Energy Transfer Become Unbeatable?

Jun. 20, 2023 9:00 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)AMLP, SUN15 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.81K Followers

Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP has evolved into a strong income play with a well-covered 10% dividend and plans to hike it by 3-5% annually.
  • Energy Transfer has improved its financial position, with decreasing capital investment needs, a healthier balance sheet, and increasing free cash flow.
  • Despite past downturns and a complex tax structure as a Master Limited Partnership, ET stock presents an attractive investment opportunity with growth potential and attractive valuation.

Piggy Bank,3d Render

Sezeryadigar

Introduction

I'm currently sitting next to a whole stack of energy research, a big part of it consisting of midstream companies. In the past few quarters and years, we have discussed a wide variety of midstream companies. One puzzle piece that was

Chart
Data by YCharts

Midstream oil and gas industry - Energy Education

Energy Education

Image

Energy Information Administration

Image

Energy Transfer

Image

Energy Transfer

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Energy Transfer

Image

Leo Nelissen

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.81K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

F
Fanny Jones
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (401)
I liked the pros and cons list as well as this article.
andysbling profile picture
andysbling
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (1.45K)
Buy every dip below 12.50 and you cannot go wrong....You really cant go wrong at 12.85 but dont let those dips pass you (buy.)...
N
Nalin07
Today, 9:31 AM
Premium
Comments (41)
Can you please provide your price target estimate by mid 2024? I know you said consensus price target is 17$ however if market changes from growth to value based on further rate hikes do you see market giving more respect to ET and a higher valuation? Or do you feel the debt is still high and needs to come down? Do you see any more acquisitions to sustain their growth?
robkrow profile picture
robkrow
Today, 9:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (617)
Good overview. Pros and cons list is helpful. Thanks.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:30 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.37K)
@robkrow Thank you for letting me know!
W
Whathappens now
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (381)
I've been following ET for the past 3 to 4 years. Finally started a position a few months back. Happy to have done so.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:25 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.23K)
Excellent article that will make me revisit my long held opinion that I rank MLPs as follows in order of attractiveness: EPD, MPLX and ET. I am tainted by having been burned by ET in prior years, but it might indeed be new and improved, as you suggest. Meanwhile, I am content with EPD as by far my single largest stock position.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:32 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.37K)
@ndardick Thank you for stopping by! You didn’t make any mistakes by buying EPD. A well-run income gem.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:33 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.37K)
@ndardick Thank you for stopping by! You didn’t make any mistakes by buying EPD. A well-run income gem.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:33 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.37K)
@ndardick Thank you for stopping by! You didn’t make any mistakes by buying EPD. A well-run income gem.
t
tj2736
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (7)
Very good review of ET, and yes, pros and cons are always helpful. Thanks for the write up.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:15 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.37K)
@tj2736 I appreciate your comment (esp re pros and cons). Thanks!
D
Dan S8606
Today, 9:10 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (69)
Thank you for this great information.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:11 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.37K)
@Dan S8606 The pleasure is all mine! Thank you for stopping by!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.