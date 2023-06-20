Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GoodRx: New Leadership May Set Up This Struggling Company For Success

Jun. 20, 2023 5:29 AM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • GoodRx, the prescription-drug savings company, has seen a ~20% jump this year, with growing active consumers and a budding subscription plan.
  • The company has diversified its revenue streams through subscription plans, online health content, telemedicine, and pharmacy services, and maintains adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid-20s.
  • However, risks include a pivot to direct relationships with retail pharmacies and a recent FTC scuffle that may damage the brand.
  • The company's new CEO is a former PE executive, which may signal that the company has a potential buyout path.

With inflation finally starting to show signs of cooling and investors getting comfortable with the idea that this recession may not be a protracted one, signs of renewed interest in risk-taking are evident in the market

GoodRx guidance

GoodRx guidance (GoodRx Q1 earnings deck)

GoodRx Q1 results

GoodRx Q1 results (GoodRx Q1 earnings deck)

GoodRx additional revenue details

GoodRx additional revenue details (GoodRx Q1 earnings deck)

GoodRx adjusted EBITDA

GoodRx adjusted EBITDA (GoodRx Q1 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

