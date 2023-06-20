Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

With inflation finally starting to show signs of cooling and investors getting comfortable with the idea that this recession may not be a protracted one, signs of renewed interest in risk-taking are evident in the market rally of the past few weeks. In a year that has seemingly been dominated by gains in large-cap tech, small and mid-caps have finally also started to join in the upside.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX), the prescription-drug savings company, has seen a ~20% jump this year. The beleaguered health-tech company has been dealing with a rough year of revenue declines thanks to a dispute and termination with one of its largest grocery partners. Yet when we take a step back, we also find metrics we like: growing active consumers, a budding subscription plan, and a recognizable brand that is well-known for unlocking big savings.

Data by YCharts

With all of these factors in mind, I remain neutral on GoodRx. I do think there is room left in this year's rally for GoodRx to continue rebounding (the stock is down more than 85% from its IPO levels above $50), but there are also risks to acknowledge.

It's important to note that the company recently brought in new leadership to help revive the business. GoodRx's co-founders and co-CEOs, Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek, are stepping back from their operational roles and taking on new hats as "Chief Mission Officer" and "Chairman", respectively. Stepping into the CEO role is Scott Wagner, a former interim CEO of GoDaddy and a prior partner at KKR.

From his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call, here are Wagner's core priorities for GoodRx:

As I jump in as Interim CEO, there is a couple of key areas that I plan to drive and focus on with the team. First, making sure that, we have the strongest network relationships and retail pharmacies strategy possible; two, honing our short and medium term growth plans for the core prescription business and aligning teams and resources behind it; three, scaling our pharma manufacturing solutions efforts, there is a lot of goodness here. We've got a very unique capability in branded pharma that can benefit both patients and manufacturers alike. While our offerings in this area are nascent, we believe early proof points have been extremely positive with pharma customers, being really strong valued given our high intent audience that spans both patients and healthcare professionals. It's particularly valuable for the awareness and access solutions that they've been promoting. We're going to lean into these high ROI solutions, and focus on driving further product innovation, expanding our brand reach with existing partners as well as landing more lighthouse brands with new manufacturers. If we get this right, I'm confident we're going to be able to turn manufacturer solutions into a larger and more profitable business over time. Finally, we're going to put our combined efforts against our biggest opportunities, make decisions, and then execute with quality and with urgency."

Against this backdrop, I continue to see GoodRx as a balanced investment with both positive drivers and red flags. On the bright side for GoodRx:

Revenue diversification efforts. Though GoodRx made a name for itself through prescription drug discounting, the company has recently diversified its revenue streams through subscription plans, online health content, telemedicine, and pharmacy services. Subscription revenue, in particular, continues to grow as the company recently surpassed 1 million subscribers.

Though GoodRx made a name for itself through prescription drug discounting, the company has recently diversified its revenue streams through subscription plans, online health content, telemedicine, and pharmacy services. Subscription revenue, in particular, continues to grow as the company recently surpassed 1 million subscribers. Rich margin profile. Even amid recent revenue declines, GoodRx is maintaining adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid-20s, thanks to its relatively capital-light business model and its focus on cost.

Even amid recent revenue declines, GoodRx is maintaining adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid-20s, thanks to its relatively capital-light business model and its focus on cost. Potential sale target. Especially with a former PE executive at the helm of the company, though no explicit mention of a buyout has been made, I see a potential sale as an exit path for GoodRx, especially as the company is rich in adjusted EBITDA.

The key risks to be wary of, however, are:

GoodRx's pivot to direct relationships with retail may not pan out. In light of the company's fallout with its major grocer partner, GoodRx is shifting its focus to direct relationships with retail pharmacies, not wanting to have the same reliance on its PBM partners.

In light of the company's fallout with its major grocer partner, GoodRx is shifting its focus to direct relationships with retail pharmacies, not wanting to have the same reliance on its PBM partners. Recent FTC scuffle may damage the brand. GoodRx recently paid a $1.5 million settlement to the FTC, which alleged that the company shared consumer data with Facebook (META) and Google (GOOG) for advertising purposes.

One more thing to consider: GoodRx retains a relatively cheap valuation. At current share prices near $6, GoodRx trades at a market cap of $2.27 billion. After we net off the $761.1 million of cash and $650.8 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, GoodRx's resulting enterprise value is $2.16 billion.

For the current fiscal year, meanwhile, GoodRx has guided to roughly flat revenue growth and a mid-20s adjusted EBITDA margin (versus a 29% margin in Q1). If we assume a 25% margin on the midpoint of the company's revenue range for the year, we get to an adjusted EBITDA estimate of $190.6 million.

GoodRx guidance (GoodRx Q1 earnings deck)

GoodRx's resulting valuation is 11.3x EV/FY23 adjusted EBITDA - which can be considered cheap when GoodRx has a path to margin expansion through its faster-growing subscription revenue and a path back to revenue growth once the prior-year grocer comp is out of the compare window.

All in all, GoodRx may be worth a small bet - but certainly don't bet the farm on this relatively risky play, especially during a leadership transition and business overhaul.

Q1 download

Let's now go through GoodRx's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

GoodRx Q1 results (GoodRx Q1 earnings deck)

GoodRx's revenue declined -9% y/y to $184.0 million, though this did beat Wall Street's more modest expectations of $182.1 million (-10% y/y) by a one-point margin. The key driver behind this was a -13% y/y decline in prescription transaction revenue to $134.9 million.

One thing to note here, however: comps will start looking better in Q2 once we start to lap the impact of the grocer dispute last year. Excluding that particular grocer, GoodRx notes that revenue would have been up 16% y/y. It's worth noting as well that Wall Street consensus is calling for GoodRx to generate 12% y/y revenue growth in FY24.

Another bright spot is subscription revenue. GoodRx GOLD now has over 1 million subscribers, and subscription revenue grew 26% y/y to $24.1 million - in part driven as well by a fee increase to $10/month for individual plans and $20/month for family plans.

GoodRx additional revenue details (GoodRx Q1 earnings deck)

This was offset, meanwhile, by a -14% y/y decline in Telehealth visit revenue to $4.5 million.

One key topic worth addressing for GoodRx: during the pandemic, one of the company's biggest taglines was that COVID sidelined many doctor visits, and that there is a large undiagnosed backlog of conditions that would drive a post-COVID resurgence in doctor visits and prescription medication purchases. So far, this thesis has not played out for GoodRx, so we're not confident to count this as a future growth driver for the company.

From a profitability perspective, GoodRx continued to churn out a positive adjusted EBITDA, though this fell -18% y/y to $53.2 million.

GoodRx adjusted EBITDA (GoodRx Q1 earnings deck)

The company's 28.9% adjusted EBITDA margin (-290bps y/y), however, is indexing higher than the company's full-year target of a "mid-20s" margin.

Key takeaways

There are certainly a lot of question marks surrounding GoodRx: will its new leadership be able to revive the company's growth story? Will prescription drug trends rebound, or will GoodRx's brand be permanently scarred by last year's grocer dispute and recent claims of sharing advertising data with the internet giants?

Given GoodRx's cheap valuation, I'd say it's worth a small bet.