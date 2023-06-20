Berkshire Hathaway Energy Remains Undervalued
Summary
- Berkshire Hathaway Energy has a massive portfolio of assets along with substantial long-term growth potential.
- There is a massive amount of opportunity in the utility markets meaning that the company can deploy as much capital as it desires.
- Berkshire Hathaway Energy has the ability to continue to increase earnings which will help the parent company substantially.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) remains one of the largest utility and renewable energy companies in the world, backed by the almost $750 billion valuation of Berkshire Hathaway. The company's unmatched financial strength, capital intensive opportunities, and more make it a valuable investment.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy Assets
The company has an incredibly strong and diversified portfolio of assets.
The company has more than $130 billion of assets driving $26 billion in annual revenue and $4 billion in annual earnings on common shares. At utility valuations, that's a roughly $100 billion valuation. The company has invested almost $40 billion in renewables and it's continuing to add massive new capital investments.
The company's massive asset portfolio and quality service to those customers will enable massive growth opportunities.
Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Diversity
The company has a massive portfolio of energy assets with substantial diversification.
The company's massive portfolio serves 5.2 million U.S. customers with 4.0 million users in northern England. The company transmits to 17 states with the largest Western transmitter along with distribution to customers. The company also has a large natural gas portfolio, with pipelines across 27 states. The company transmitted a massive 15% of U.S. natural gas.
The company took advantage of the COVID-19 related energy downturn to purchase pipeline assets, showing its financial strength. The company owns just under 36 gigawatts of generation capacity and we expect it to continue ramping that up.
Berkshire Hathaway Capital Opportunity
The massive demand for capital in the segment means the company has massive capital opportunities.
The company is targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through a substantial revamp of its portfolio. The core of this is the retirement of its coal and natural gas units by 2049 and 2050 respectively. The company is retiring 2/3 of its coal units through the end of the decade and the remain 1/3 in the next 2 decades.
The company is building up its battery and hydroelectric storage as well through 2025. By 2030, the company expects a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions and it's already reduced emissions substantially.
The company is continuing to invest $5+ billion / year past operating FCF into growth. That's effectively all of the company's FCF, but its FCF is substantial. That continued investment is what the company needs to revamp to its renewable portfolio. That capital opportunity is enormous to the company's future FCF.
Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Potential
The company has substantial earnings potential based on its current substantial earnings.
The company had just over $20 billion in revenue last year incredibly diversified across the company's assets. The company's earnings for the year were just over $4 billion. The company also has a >$10 billion stake in BYD, which has performed incredibly well recently. That forms a nice base to the value for Berkshire Hathaway Energy and represents nice diversification.
The company's earnings growth has remained strong year-over-year. The company has grown earnings by roughly 20% each year for the past 3 years. That's incredible strength, underpinned by the massive investments in the company's pipeline group and continued growth across the company's other assets.
We expect the company's earnings to continue their growth trend.
Our View
The company's success is based on the FCF that it generates in good times and can reinvest.
For 2023, 2024, and 2025 the company can generate roughly $19 billion in FCF above operating capex. Its run-rate after 2025 will be roughly $7 billion per year, which puts the valuation of the business at above $100 billion. The company is planning to reinvest effectively all of its FCF into growth, which we like to see, and expect will continue.
The company has a valuation of more than $700 billion meaning that Berkshire Hathaway Energy makes up roughly 15% of its valuation. That means it needs substantial growth to continue its overall growth. However, given the strength of the other assets that Berkshire Hathaway has, we expect the portfolio to remain strong.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is the historical lower returns of the utility industry along with the scale needed to move the needle at the parent company. There's no guarantee that the company will be able to deploy sufficient capital and get returns, which makes investing for it much more volatile.
Conclusion
Berkshire Hathaway Energy has an incredibly strong portfolio of assets and massive growth potential. The company is investing effectively its entire FCF in shifting to renewables, which have a much lower breakeven, while generating strong value for customers. We expect its margins and assets to continue to improve.
The company's prowess as a utility company is so strong that there's massive demand for its services. California attempted to have the company come in and take over PG&E. We expect the company to continue to take advantage of new investment opportunities and grow, making it a valuable long-term investment.
