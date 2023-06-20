Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Insight Enterprises: Declining Revenues But Preservation Of Margins Makes It A Hold

Jun. 20, 2023 5:42 AM ETInsight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)
Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • Insight Enterprises experienced a 15% YoY decline in sales in their last earnings report, raising concerns about their long-term outlook.
  • Despite the decline, Insight maintains a solid target for 2027 and expects EBITDA margins to grow, with a focus on margin preservation.
  • I rate NSIT stock as Hold, with potential for a buy rating if they show consistent sales growth in the coming quarters.

Software, coding and programming team in office discussing bug or code. Computer, teamwork and programmer group, staff or employees brainstorming ideas, planning and finding solutions in workplace.

Kobus Louw/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) saw in their last earnings report a decline in the sales for the business, a 15% decline YoY to be exact. This sort of decrease doesn't bode well for the long-term

Some highlights from the last report

Service Segment (Q1 Report)

The earnings and margins from Q1

Q1 Sales (Investor Presentation)

The 2023 outlook the company has

2023 Outlook (Investor Presentation)

The EPS estimates for the company

EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Wealth Analytics
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

