Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Leveraging AI

Jun. 20, 2023 9:00 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), GOOGMSFT2 Comments
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Google is aware of the threat posed by Bing and other AI competitors, prompting the company to develop a new search engine powered by AI technology.
  • Alphabet strategically focuses on integrating AI throughout its offerings, with plans to incorporate generative AI tools into a search through initiatives like Bard.
  • Google's I/O event highlighted the scale advantage of the company, with five "mega-apps" and the Android OS, each boasting over 2 billion users.
  • Vertical integration was a key focus of Google's I/O event, with generative AI being integrated into various apps to boost productivity and user engagement.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Yiazou Capital Research get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Annual Google I/O Event Held In Mountain View, California

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

Recent developments in the tech industry have highlighted the growing competition between major search engines and artificial intelligence (AI) players. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), a long-standing dominant force in the search engine

Chart
Data by YCharts

Alphabet, Google, GOOG, GOOGL, Microsoft, MSFT, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Bard, AI, AI Wars

statcounter.com

Google launches new AI PaLM 2 in attempt to regain leadership of the pack | Google | The Guardian, Alphabet, Google, GOOG, GOOGL, Microsoft, MSFT, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Bard, AI, AI Wars,

theguardian.com

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
3.45K Followers
Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.   

I previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external & internal auditing and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

U
Ugur Seker
Today, 9:37 AM
Premium
Comments (6)
If the existing Fiat policies continue for GAI-based search, the necessary additional computing power expenses will reflect in the unit costs and subsequently impact profitability.
T
TripLiars
Today, 9:35 AM
Premium
Comments (41)
Go GOOGL!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.