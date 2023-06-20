Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CLOZ: Attractive Yields Based On Historical Default Rates

Jun. 20, 2023 5:49 AM ETPanagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • The CLOZ ETF provides exposure to non-investment grade tranches of CLO securities.
  • CLOs provide a yield pickup compared to similarly rated bonds.
  • The CLOZ ETF is priced to deliver 6-9% forward total returns, depending on historical default rates. This may appeal to investors looking for yield with a higher risk tolerance.

Increased interest rates. Bond coupons, yields and positiv changes in basis points.

Torsten Asmus

As I continue to review investment funds for my personal portfolio, I will write up those that I find interesting or allows me to discuss macro topics that are topical. I find writing for an audience helps me think through

Illustrative CLO capital structure

Figure 1 - Illustrative CLO capital structure (pinebridge.com)

Cumulative CLO defaults

Figure 2 - Cumulative CLO defaults (Standard & Poor's)

CLOZ ETF top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - CLOZ ETF top 10 holdings (clozfund.com)

OXLC shows more details on its investment portfolio

Figure 4 - OXLC shows more details on its investment portfolios (OXLC investor presentations)

CLOZ historical returns

Figure 5 - CLOZ historical return (clozfund.com)

CLOs offer yield premium to bonds

Figure 6 - CLOs offer yield premium to similarly rated bonds (janushenderson.com)

CLOS has a 10.9% 30-Day SEC yield

Figure 7 - CLOZ has a 10.9% 30-Day SEC yield (clozfund.com)

B and BB junk bond yields

Figure 8 - B and BB junk bond yields (St. Louis Fed)

S&P expect leveraged loan defaults to riseS

Figure 9 - Standard & Poor's expect senior loan defaults to normalize (Standard & Poor's)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

