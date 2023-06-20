The Permanent Asset Allocations: Is It Working Out For You?

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Permanent Asset Allocations ["PAA"] are the outstanding merits on several assumptions or concerns:

The investment horizon is 5 years or longer.

You don't care about short-term oscillations.

You do not believe in the reliability of short-term forecasts of the market or individual securities or their exchange-Trading mutual funds [ETFs].

You are concerned about the tax burdens of selling any holdings fully or partially, (and purchasing others to replace them).

If you are in the age Cohort # 1 (45 - 26) or younger, you can trade frequently in your tax-deferred accounts (i.e., IRA).

If you are in the age cohort # 2 (65 - 46) or older, you should consider paying the deferred taxes which must be paid when getting out of your IRAs.

If you, as a long-term investor, don't want to manage your portfolios or accounts, the PAA is right for you.

The Focus

The article focuses on the details and examples for above seven takeaways one by one.

The Focus One: The investment horizon is 5 years or longer

“As a retiree in mid-70s, a safer investing strategy is need for me: The investment goal is not to make a significant growth by taking more risk as before, rather this time just to keep our savings grow at least 2% after inflation in an investment horizon between five to seven years. In 2014, as a result, by employing all wisdom and investment knowledge accumulated during over more than three decades, a sort of an "endgame" dual portfolio strategy was set up, following my article ( A Dual-Portfolio Strategy With 2 Controls Has Worked Out. Can It Weather Any Looming Storm?).” (From “A Simple But Winning Strategy: Permanent Asset Allocations In Extremely Volatile Markets” Jul. 20, 2016)

About 90% of our retirement savings had been solely at Vanguard in 2016, making a good performance year after year. When more money has been piled up in the Vanguard Index Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), a diversification of investment organization would be prudent.

Therefore, about 45% of capital moved into an Intelligent Variable Annuity at "TIAA" (The Teachers Insurance Annuity Association).

A permanent fund/portfolio allocation was made for both. Re-balancing is not made because it requires market timing. Also, a long-term portfolio would have less benefits from re-balancing.

The Focus Two: Short-Term Oscillations

Do you try to adjust your asset allocations in your long term (i.e., 5 years or longer) portfolios in a near term (i.e., a couple of weeks) or in a short term (i.e., a couple of months)? Are you satisfied with your adjustments?

Do you think about the mean reversion in about five years? Are you comfortable to forecast in a near/short term? Do you figure out the tax consequences on your taxable portfolios?

If you have Yes on all above questions, please read very carefully the following Focuses

The Focus Three: A Near-Term or Short-Term Forecast

Are you doing a short-term forecast of the market or individual securities or their exchange-Trading mutual funds [ETFs}? If your answer is No, go to Focus Four. Otherwise continue reading.

It is really easy to forecast in the immediate (i.e., a couple of seconds) and in the long term (i.e., a five-years around) that the former is a random-walk process and the latter is the average reversion and the contrarian process.

The between these two terms is not a rerum of forecast, meaning that we can't forecast so we just "guess" with a probability. That's why we call trading a probability game.

The Focus Four: The Tax Consequence of Re-Asset-Allocations [“RAA”] or Re-Balancing [“RB”]

The RAA is the opposite of the PAA. The RB is also against the PAA. Both methods (RAA & RB) incur taxes which must be paid sooner or later

The taxes on the ordinary accounts must be paid in the next year, while the taxes on your IRAs (or Roth IRAs) are deferred, but eventually paid off in later years.

The Focus Five: The Case of the Age Cohort # 1 on Income Taxes

If you are either in Cohort # 1 (45 - 26) or younger, you can aggressively maximize earnings on your IRAs, and defer your taxes, paying them in the future with a lower tax rate.

The Focus Six: The Case of the Age Cohort # 2 on Income Taxes

If you are either in Cohort #2 (65 - 46) or older, you must plan when to pay the deferred taxes on your IRAs (or Roth IRAs).

The Focus Seven: The Merit of the PAA, comparing to the RAA and RB

If you want "free management" on your regular as well as IRA accounts, you can go with the PAA, having a tax advantage as a bonus.

Summary

My investment style is simple but well-performable on any market cycles. The main and critical contributor is a long haul (5 years or longer)

As an all-time bull I have had a great opportunity to succeed during the entire investing career. The PAA, reintroduced here, is a loyal and protective thread on my bull maneuver.

Readers may pick some good ideas to adopt the PAA on your age, your capital size, and the level of your risk tolerance.