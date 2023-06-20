Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SQM: Capitalize On The Bureaucratic Chilean Government

Summary

  • Chilean President Gabriel Boric has empowered state-owned Codelco to drive the revival of the country's sluggish lithium industry.
  • Codelco lacks experience in lithium mining and marketing and is known for bureaucracy and being slow to act.
  • Due to the sluggishness and bureaucracy of the Chilean government, I believe nothing will happen during Boric's presidency.
  • In the case that Codelco takes gradual control of SQM, I expect SQM to return 80% of its current share price in the form of dividends.

President Boric Receives Draft for New Constitution

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images News

Since my previous article, the shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have experienced a 19% decrease. Despite this, I have been increasing my holdings in SQM because I believe that concerns about

This article was written by

George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.63K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"If you like my investment approach, consider purchasing my stock investing book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C15JXW5QHere is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

