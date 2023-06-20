Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OIH: Energy Service Stocks Attractive On Valuation, Uptrend Holding

Jun. 20, 2023 6:04 AM ETVanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)DBC, USO, XLE
Summary

  • Commodities have been in a broad downtrend for the last year, but I noticed one potential bullish reversal sign.
  • The VanEck Oil Services ETF has a low earnings multiple, reasonable EPS growth, and is in a broad price uptrend.
  • With an attractive valuation and high tradeability but soft seasonal trends right now, I have a buy rating on the ETF when weighing everything together.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

The commodities complex has been rough for more than a year now. WTI topped out near $130 per barrel in June 2022, but a soon-to-strengthen US dollar along with rising global recession fears later last year weighed on the cyclical commodities

Are Commodities Telling Us Something About Resource Stocks?

Stockcharts.com

OIH: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

OIH Top Holdings: A Concentrated Energy-Sector Fund

VanEck

OIH: Bearish Near-Term Seasonal Trends

Equity Clock

OIH: A Broad Uptrend Continues, Shares Bounce Off Support With A Bullish RSI Divergence

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.83K Followers
