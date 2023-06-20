Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ONEOK: Captivating Dividend Yield And Secular Growth Potential

Jun. 20, 2023 6:08 AM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)MMP
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ONEOK offers a compelling dividend yield of around 6.2%.
  • Anticipated developments in the energy sector indicate a less cyclical nature for natural gas, driven by three significant factors.
  • The shift from coal to natural gas power plants, the increasing preference for electricity to charge electric vehicles, and the rising power demands of artificial intelligence technologies.
  • ONEOK endeavors to manage its debt and continue dividend payments. The outlook for future dividend increases remains uncertain, as achieving desired levels of debt reduction may hinder the capacity to raise dividends.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Smart Home Control In Kitchen

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ONEOK's (NYSE:OKE) dividend yield is around 6.2%, more than enough to entice investors, particularly once investors wrap their heads around the secular growth engines to higher natural gas prices.

Here, I'll start my analysis by

OKE and MMP acquisition

OKE and MMP acquisition

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

  • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
  • Check out members' reviews.
  • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
  • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.43K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.