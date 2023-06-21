Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Earn A Dividend Check Every Month With These 3 Stocks

Jun. 21, 2023 10:46 AM ETJPM, PFE, SBUX2 Comments
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This article discusses three high-quality blue-chip dividend stocks that can provide investors with monthly dividend income when staggered.
  • These stocks are currently trading at reasonable valuations and have strong financials, making them attractive options for investors seeking regular income.
  • All three stocks have shown the ability to generate strong free cash flow, which has led to rising dividend payouts.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

Earning dividends is great! Earning dividends EVERY month hits a little differently.

You can do this a few different ways:

  1. You can buy ETFs that pay a monthly dividend like (JEPI) or (JEPQ)
  2. You can buy a
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

JPM Investor Presentation

JPM Investor Presentation

JPM Investor Presentation

JPM Investor Presentation

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

SBUX Investor

SBUX Investor

SBUX Investor

SBUX Investor

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs

no marketing to add

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
9.47K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). 

Author of the weekly financial newsletter, "The Dividend Investor's Edge."


Mark has partnered with "iREIT on Alpha”, which is the premiere marketplace service that provides the best daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors that also receive complete access to our various portfolios that you can track in real-time. Come check out all the exclusive content today!

-----------

DISCLAIMER: Mark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. He asks that you perform your own due diligence or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

YonduDontar profile picture
YonduDontar
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (450)
Will never touch evil $PFE. Long $SBUX.
R
Randol33
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (6.25K)
You are a wise man not to own any PFE. Although I do not agree with your recommendation to buy. But hey if you want dividends while losing capital then PFE is the perfect choice.

The amount of neglect and poor decisions at the top level of management of this company never cease to amaze me. They squandered every dime they made from the windfall profits on the vaccine. So even with a Massive injection of short term cash management still couldn't find a way to entice new investors to commit cash. With the market at a top over the last year PFE still hovers near 52 week low. PFE will continue to underperform the market just as it has for the last few decades.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.