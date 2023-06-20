VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For June
Summary
- The consumer discretionary sector is slightly overvalued relative to 11-year averages.
- Auto and components are massively overvalued.
- Other subsectors are close to their historical baseline in value and quality.
- VCR: an alternative to XLY.
- 9 stocks cheaper than their peers in June.
- Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in Consumer Discretionary. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) and the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.
Shortcut
The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.
Base Metrics
I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).
I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.
Value and Quality Scores
I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for retailing in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in retail companies.
The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).
The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a subsector are very bad.
Current data
The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.
|
VS
|
QS
|
EY
|
SY
|
FY
|
ROE
|
GM
|
EYh
|
SYh
|
FYh
|
ROEh
|
GMh
|
RetM
|
RetY
|
Auto + Components
|
-39.55
|
-14.51
|
0.0517
|
1.1485
|
0.0078
|
13.68
|
22.01
|
0.0602
|
1.5428
|
0.0371
|
18.96
|
22.27
|
10.83%
|
11.34%
|
Durables + Apparel
|
9.83
|
-5.76
|
0.0629
|
0.7214
|
0.0350
|
21.05
|
34.92
|
0.0526
|
0.7035
|
0.0326
|
18.63
|
46.25
|
2.71%
|
32.90%
|
Retailing
|
-3.37
|
2.05
|
0.0525
|
0.6679
|
0.0404
|
27.64
|
34.50
|
0.0491
|
0.8471
|
0.0388
|
25.49
|
36.07
|
4.24%
|
23.84%
|
Services
|
-5.65
|
9.27
|
0.0244
|
0.3945
|
0.0216
|
16.83
|
34.63
|
0.0318
|
0.4057
|
0.0198
|
13.94
|
35.41
|
1.30%
|
26.50%
Value and Quality chart
The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).
Evolution since last month
Valuation has improved in retail and deteriorated in other subsectors.
Momentum
The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns.
Interpretation
The consumer discretionary sector as a whole was slightly overvalued relative to 11-year averages (by less than 5%) when I published my broad market dashboard for June. Durables and apparel are undervalued by about 10% regarding the same metrics, but the quality score is slightly below the baseline. Consumer services and retailing are close below their historical baseline in valuation. The former, which includes hotels, restaurants, leisure and diversified services, is above it in quality. The less attractive subsector is auto and components. It is overvalued by about 40% and quality is below the baseline.
Focus on VCR
The Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) started investing operations on 01/26/2004 and tracks the MSCI US IMI Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index. It has 309 holdings and a total expense ratio of 0.10%, which is the same as XLY. It is also available as a mutual fund (VCDAX).
The next table shows the top 10 holdings with fundamental ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is 61.6%, with 36.7% in the top 2 names: Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) represent 23.3% and 13.4% of the fund’s asset value.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight
|
EPS ttm growth%
|
P/E ttm
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield%
|
Amazon.com, Inc.
|
23.32%
|
-80.11
|
304.37
|
78.54
|
0
|
Tesla, Inc.
|
13.39%
|
38.35
|
76.66
|
77.47
|
0
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
6.61%
|
4.20
|
18.30
|
20.02
|
2.78
|
McDonald's Corp.
|
4.34%
|
-1.56
|
31.52
|
26.46
|
2.07
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
2.99%
|
-8.40
|
32.77
|
35.08
|
1.20
|
Lowe's Cos., Inc.
|
2.77%
|
-16.36
|
21.15
|
16.29
|
2.03
|
Starbucks Corp.
|
2.59%
|
-17.42
|
33.02
|
29.73
|
2.08
|
Booking Holdings, Inc.
|
2.18%
|
724.73
|
25.90
|
19.25
|
0
|
The TJX Cos., Inc.
|
2.04%
|
17.58
|
25.04
|
22.80
|
1.64
|
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
|
1.33%
|
53.68
|
54.99
|
45.85
|
0
Ratios by Portfolio123
VCR has outperformed XLY by a short margin of 31 bps in annualized return since 2/1/2004. It is also slightly more volatile, and as a result the two funds have the same risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio).
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe
|
Volatility
|
VCR
|
619.54%
|
10.72%
|
-61.54%
|
0.52
|
19.80%
|
XLY
|
580.93%
|
10.41%
|
-59.05%
|
0.52
|
18.76%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
In summary, VCR is a good product with cheap management fees for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in consumer cyclicals. It holds 309 stocks including large, mid- and small caps, whereas XLY has only 58 holdings in larger companies. However, it doesn’t make a significant difference in performance between the two funds since 2004. VCR is a good choice for long-term investors, but XLY is a better instrument for tactical allocation and trading, thanks to higher trading volumes. Investors must be aware that over 36% of VCR asset value is in two stocks (AMZN and TSLA). If you like the sector, but want a more diversified portfolio, you may have a look at Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD, formerly RCD).
Dashboard List
I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a retail company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0525 (or price/earnings below 19.05) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.
|
Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
|
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.
|
MGM Resorts International
|
Chico's FAS, Inc.
|
Designer Brands, Inc.
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
AutoNation, Inc.
|
Polaris Inc.
|
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.
Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now.
This article was written by
Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments