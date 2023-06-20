Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cameco: Uranium Price In The Short Term, Nuclear Renaissance In The Long Term (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 20, 2023 6:37 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CA1 Comment
Don Beynon profile picture
Don Beynon
440 Followers

Summary

  • Cameco Corporation is becoming a full-service supplier for nuclear electric generation, with the acquisition of 49% of Westinghouse Nuclear and increasing demand for uranium.
  • The company's financial performance has improved significantly in Q1 2023, with long-term contracts for 215 million lbs. of uranium and a healthy balance sheet.
  • The global shift towards nuclear power and decarbonization presents a buying opportunity for patient investors in Cameco Corporation.

Nuclear Reactor

XH4D/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is becoming a full-service supplier for nuclear electric generation. It (1) mines and provides uranium to nuclear electric utilities and (2) provides fuel services including uranium conversion, processing and the fabrication

Uranium Price

Uranium Price (Trending Economics)

2022 Financial Performance

CCJ 2022 Annual Report

Q1 Press Release

CCJ April 28, 2023 Press Release

Q1 Press Release

CCJ April 28, 2023 Press Release

Stock Price

Stock Price (Morningstar)

Uncovered uranium needs

CCJ 2022 Annual Report

This article was written by

Don Beynon profile picture
Don Beynon
440 Followers
Technical/quantitative and MBA academic background. 50 years of investing my own portfolio which includes equities, mutual funds, bonds, ETFs, special situations, REITs and real estate. Have provided Angel funding. Analyzed, developed and managed numerous new businesses and products in both a large company-$2B and a small organization-$150M.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
RealityPill
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (491)
$CCJ is pretty much the only investable equity for US ETFs/large dollar managers; hence the outperformance. Spot almost $60 now and watch the "next up" producers ($UUUU, $BSQ etc.) start to move alot. There are only a hand full producers today in the world for uranium which powers over 20% of US/Dev world power.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.