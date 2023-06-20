Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Top Picks In Maritime Shipping

Jun. 20, 2023
J Mintzmyer profile picture
J Mintzmyer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shipping equities have enjoyed a decent start to 2023 despite market uncertainty and volatility.
  • Dry bulk equities trade near record discounts and are a direct play on China's reopening.
  • Tankers are poised to begin a potential multi-year supercycle, driven primarily by the supply-side with the oldest fleet in history, tiny orderbook, and looming environmental regulations.
  • Container lessors trade at a fraction of fixed EBITDA backlog and conservative demolition assumptions and offer phenomenal risk/reward setups.
  • These three top picks are uniquely positioned to benefit: Eagle Bulk, International Seaways, and Danaos Corp.
Aerial View of Container Ship

shaunl

Shipping Equities: Selective Buying Opportunities

Although shipping equities have performed decently so far this year, sentiment has been poor for the past year with the exception of a brief tanker craze last fall. Even today, sentiment remains quite weak, as evidenced by

table illustrating performance of VIE research vs. market benchmarks

Value Investor's Edge

chart of rates

Eagle Bulk

14x Return Over the Past 8 Years

J Mintzmyer profile picture
J Mintzmyer
19.47K Followers
The ultimate shipping and logistics platform.
BS in Economics, MA in Public Policy (International Economics), pursuing Doctoral in Public Policy (Intl Relations). J is an established independent research provider and hedge fund consultant in the maritime shipping sector.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAC, INSW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Comments (5)

The Fortune Teller profile picture
The Fortune Teller
Today, 7:07 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.68K)
Agree wholeheartedly J.!

I fund it quite funny - but even more so reassuring - that these exact three picks of yours [Danaos Corp. (DAC), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), and International Seaways (INSW)] are the (only) 3 shipping names that are currently part of our Single Opportunities Portfolio ("SOP") - a portfolio that contains no more than 25 positions (at any given time) so the odds of such a perfect hit ratio are very slim.
J
Johnr1
Today, 7:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (25)
Where is real estate going?
U
User 47864210
Today, 6:52 AM
Comments (32)
What is your opinion on INSW's poison pill?
J Mintzmyer profile picture
J Mintzmyer
Today, 7:44 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (18.44K)
@User 47864210 , mixed. I get the angst against it, but at the same time, Fredriksen can buy up to 20% of the shares and if he actually wants to buy the company, there is nothing stopping him from making a formal bid.

That said, it's a sign of weakness and made more sense when the stock was trading in the gutter and prospects were less clear. Now that things are going well, I think $INSW looks better by dropping the pill and focusing on a solid shareholder return program.
