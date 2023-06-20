Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
African Rainbow Minerals: Critical Update

Summary

  • African Rainbow Minerals Limited is subject to various structural shifts.
  • The company's Bokoni project is progressing as planned and is set to deliver early PGM ounces in 2024. However, the cost-benefit remains in question.
  • Will African Rainbow Energy solve African Rainbow Minerals' Eskom headwinds?
  • A change in CEO is in progress with Mike Schmidt stepping down.
  • Valuation impairments are likely inbound. Nonetheless, market-based metrics suggest African Rainbow Minerals provides a tremendous total return opportunity.
Iron ore loaded into a machine

SergeyZavalnyuk

As many of our existing readers know by now, we consider African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCPK:AFBOF) a solid long-term investment. However, today's article assumes a different vantage point and provides an update on the company's recent endeavors to

VBN

African Rainbow Minerals

VBN

Iron Ore (Trading Economics)

VBN

EBITDA share by Commodity (African Rainbow Minerals)

VBN

SMA (Seeking Alpha)

Comments (4)

Pierre Rossouw profile picture
Pierre Rossouw
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (2.09K)
While the business and operations of ARM may be fine, the constraints of national electricity grid (Eskom) and national transport network (Transnet) tell me to rather go elsewhere for mining & mineral resources interests.
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Today, 7:30 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.34K)
@Pierre Rossouw If you enjoy risk or execute a small allocation, you might benefit from betting while there's blood in the streets. However, If you are risk-averse, I agree, best to avoid.
M
Meddlecat
Today, 6:57 AM
Comments (245)
Good update. I decided to stay away from this stock until the energy troubles in SA are starting to resolve.
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Today, 6:59 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.34K)
@Meddlecat Not a bad idea. I guess it’s all down to your risk appetite.
