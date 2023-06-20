gremlin

Investors who followed ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS) will appreciate the semiconductor firm’s exposure outside of the computing and consumer space. Its mobile display driver integrated circuits (“DDIC”) accounted for 35% of its product revenue in the first quarter. Knowing that shareholders did not sell off the stock when it posted a steep decline in revenue. The firm posted healthy free cash flow, has a good balance of cash and cash equivalents, and an overall strong financial position.

Q1/2023 Revenue Decline

In the first quarter of 2023, ChipMOS posted revenue falling by 31.5% Y/Y to $151.1 million. Macroeconomic weakness, continued inventory adjustments from customers, and inflation are the three general reasons for the weaker revenue. Its gross margin of 12.4% fell by 210 basis points.

Investors are comforted with the company’s utilization rate rising to 52%. It benefited from higher testing and assembly usage. Utilization in DDIC was especially strong at 58%.

From the presentation shown above, automotive strength is a catalyst for DDIC revenue. Nearly one-quarter of DDIC revenue came from automotive panels in the first quarter, up from 19%.

ChipMOS is seeing signs that the automotive panel will increase COG, a package type after it increased by 7%. Since gold consumption increased in ChipMOS’s gold bumping, its raw material costs increased. Fortunately, it maintained price levels for its high-end tester, supported by higher unit-test rates. The firm is managing low-end tester prices at the customer-by-customer level. By offering flexibility in its OEM pricing, the company will maximize its profitability through utilization rate management.

On its conference call, ChipMOS said that a customer started to place a new order for foundry in DDIC. As a result, DDIC revenue could grow significantly in future quarters.

Potential Growth Catalysts

DRAM and SRAM revenue peaked in Q1 and Q2 of 2022. It fell sharply in the last reporting period.

ChipMOS customers are experiencing high inventory levels. The company believes the recovery starts in Q3. That IMOS stock trended higher suggests that investors are looking beyond the current quarter. Already, tech investors are enthusiastically pricing a demand rebound in the semiconductor industry.

Widely followed chip companies like Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU) are trading well above their 52-week low. However, ChipMOS has a healthy product mix with customers in strong growth markets. Those markets are green energy, artificial intelligence, and automation. The company is carefully allocating its investments to align with the growth in those segments. It does so without hurting its cash flow. The company also allocated an annual 2.300 NTD in cash dividends. This yields 5.81%. IMOS stock trades ex-dividend on June 29, 2023.

Investors were further encouraged by ChipMOS’s May revenue report. Revenue grew by 0.7% sequentially (month-over-month) to NT$1,834.3 million. It improved by comparison to April’s monthly decrease of 0.9%.

In Q1, the TDDI (touch with display driver) and OLED market showed potential strength. Management said that TDDI’s demand benefited from the repair market demand. The rebound for those two markets will rebound gradually. Expect ChipMOS to win more business as new wafers come in for its gold bumping process. This results in higher high-end DDIC testing activity.

Risks

Automotive firms may unexpectedly cut spending on in-car infotainment or ADAS and sensor development. This would weaken ChipMOS as an investment in the automotive supply space.

Related Investments

Seeking Alpha does not offer quant factor grades for IMOS stock. Still, readers may consider related investments. Its peers have mixed grades on growth and profitability. Ultra Clean (UCTT) scores a D+ on growth and a C+ on profitability. The stock risks a stock correction if it disappoints investors in its next earnings report.

In the first quarter, revenue marched higher.

The chances are low that automotive firms would risk offering less technology. They are facing steeper competition as consumers cut spending on high-end vehicles. Auto companies will need to offer the best technology to win their business.

Himax (HIMX) is another small cap company with deep value. Investors bought the stock of the display driver supplier for wearables after Apple (AAPL) announced a Pro headset. It scores an A+ on valuation. The company is about to pay an annual dividend worth $0.48 per ADS for 2022.

ASE Technology has a “hold” quant rating. It has an A+ valuation and an A on profitability.

Your Takeaway

ChipMOS rewarded investors with a 41.9% return, compared to the S&P 500’s 23.28%. Shares underperformed the index since earlier this year. While the pause is warranted, investors should not expect its uptrend to break down any time soon. The company will flourish from long-term growth in its customer’s AI, automation, and green energy initiatives.