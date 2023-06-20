shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) is a company that has recently caught my eye. It has excellent revenue growth and is an opportunity at the intersection of two of my preferred investment areas: healthcare and technology. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is a similar name I have traded in the past and its run in 2021 suggests that other investors can get quite excited about the possibilities of technology in healthcare. While Teladoc supports telehealth, the virtual administration of healthcare, Augmedix augments the visit itself, whether it is in person or virtual. Its product suite uses AI to save healthcare professionals time spent on administrative tasks like entering data, analyzing patient charts, and taking notes. I rate Augmedix a buy on the basis of its economical product, quality contracts, moderate valuation, and growth potential.

Product

Augmedix has Augmedix Live, Augmedix Notes, and Augmedix Prep that work in conjunction. While a visit is happening, Augmedix Live records the visit and transcribes the conversation, facilitating next steps in the appointment. For example, it has the custom capacities to streamline the process of ordering prescriptions and making referrals to other doctors in real time based on key words recorded in the conversation. It integrates with more than 50 electronic health record systems such as Epic to store data from the visit that would otherwise need to be manually inputed into the EHR. The session is supported by a documentation specialist provided by Augmedix to ensure the AI is working properly and train the AI by filling in any gaps. Augmedix Notes uses natural language processing algorithms and large language models to take accurate and detailed notes that are monitored in real time by the documentation specialist. These notes are sent right to the provider's EHR database, where they are stored and referenced again by the AI in future visits. Augmedix Prep utilizes the notes to prepare a chart for the healthcare professional. It automatically takes information from the patient-doctor dialogue like diagnoses, family medical history, lab results and orders, future treatment options, and prescriptions to summarize the patient's overall health situation for future visits and for other healthcare professionals to reference. These products are customizable based on the doctor's specialty and typical work flow.

Contracts

Augmedix is currently used by several major healthcare industry leaders. The solution is endorsed and sold through McKesson (MCK), the healthcare giant with over $250 billion in revenue. It serves McKesson's U.S. Oncology Network, with more than 1,400 physicians and over 500 locations nationwide. It also serves:

HCA Healthcare (HCA) with more than 2,000 sites and 186 hospitals.

Dignity Health with 400 sites and 39 hospitals

CommonSpirit Health with more than 700 sites, including 142 hospitals across 21 states

Sutter Health with 23 hospitals and more than 12,000 physicians

Northern Light Health with 10 hospitals and more than 100 sites across the state of Maine

Financials

These contracts have yielded tremendous revenue growth over the past several years. In Q1 2023, Augmedix reported a 136% year-over-year net revenue retention rate. This means that on average, they are able to retain all the revenue from a customer in the prior year, while upselling them an extra 36%. This is likely due to large contracts rolling out the solution across their operations. Net Revenue Retention has been above 125% for five consecutive quarters.

Top line revenue has grown at a three year compound annual growth rate of 31.29%. It is forecast to grow around just 7.6% quarter-over-quarter into Q2 2023, or at an annualized rate of around 30%. I find this estimate conservative, given the net revenue retention figures alone are close to this growth rate. I am bullish that this solution will spread throughout the operations of existing customers as well as new customers.

The chart above plots total quarterly revenue with COGS, SG&A, and R&D. Revenue has grown steadily with COGS and gross margins are around 45%. While SG&A expenses are high and even exceeded revenue alone in Q1 2021, it has tapered and begun to flatline since Q2 2022. The growing gap between revenue and SG&A is a promising sign for investors. R&D has also begun to flatline as prior investments are reflected in revenue. This suggests that the product is viable and the AI is growing itself without further financial investments.

Augmedix hasn't issued stock since Q1 2022. It has paid down debt in recent quarters. These are both green flags for investors as the capital structure is not becoming any more leveraged despite operating losses. It currently has $19.9 million in cash, a little less than a year's worth of its losses at the current burn rate. As SA reports, it recently finalized its plans to raise capital in the near term with an equity line of credit, equity investments from HCA, and may receive interest only terms of credit from Silicon Valley Bank.

Valuation

It's a bit tricky to calculate a valuation of this investment opportunity. A discounted summation of cash flows is not possible because the company is operating at losses. However, ratio comparisons may be made. Augmedix has a price-to-sales ratio of 4.73 compared to a sector median of 4.27. For such strong demonstrated and potential growth, I believe that Augmedix deserves a higher multiple than just above the sector median. The sector median has revenue growth of just single digits compared to Augmedix in the low thirties. EV-to-sales is just above the median as well, and again, I believe this is too low given the power of the product and its growth potential. In my opinion, investing here is speculative based upon the notion that more investors will want to buy this stock for its exciting product and strong growth in the future.

Risks

It's always risky to invest in a cash flow negative asset. As such, Augmedix is not for all investors and I recommend starting with a small position if your portfolio is diversified enough with cash flow positive assets. Furthermore, the stock is mostly owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors. The extent to which they have full positions and what their investment timeline looks like are key factors in the supply and demand dynamics of shares. There is the risk that many institutional investors sell down rallies, preventing share prices from meaningfully appreciating. Based on net revenue retention and revenue growth rates being around the same number, I'm also concerned that revenue growth is overly focused on developing relationships within existing contracts rather than achieving new contracts. SG&A is high, and so is COGS. Although it improves the quality of the product, I don't love the fact that there are documentation specialists required for each use case. This is costly and eating away at margins. As growth continues, it is possible that wages for these employees will have to grow and further deteriorate margins. The scalability of the model here is questionable. Mitigating this risk is the fact that these documentation specialists are improving the AI, and thus doubling as R&D investments in my opinion. Overall though, I believe the risk-to-reward is skewed favorably.

Conclusion

AI is one of the key themes of investing in 2023. Augmedix is a small cap name that few people seem to be talking about despite its excellent growth in this field. I believe there is an investment opportunity here as the public wakes up to the power of the product and realizes it is on trend. The total addressable market is very large, as in the U.S. alone, trillions of dollars are spent on healthcare each year. Globally, there is an even larger market for a product that saves time and money. Augmedix has a long runway to continue growing within and beyond their current contracts. The market has gotten very frothy for opportunities like this in the past. On this basis, I reiterate that Augmedix, Inc. is a buy.