AstraZeneca: What's Next? (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 20, 2023 7:27 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNCF
Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • AstraZeneca is considering spinning off its China operations and listing a separate division in Hong Kong or Shanghai. This move could protect the company's Chinese sales.
  • In 2022, China accounted for 13% of AstraZeneca's total sales, making it an attractive market for pharmaceutical companies.
  • We applied minor changes in our estimates. The company almost reached our target price. Therefore, our rating is now an equal-weight valuation.

Today, we are back to analyzing AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). This year, we published a detailed note commenting on the Fiscal Year 2022 results, and since then, the company has been up by 12.49% (including the dividend payment). Our buy case recap

ASCO 2023 Meet AZN Management

AstraZeneca guidance

AstraZeneca guidance

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

