HYBB: A Risk-Return Sweetspot

Jun. 20, 2023 8:01 AM ETiShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB)JNK, VTC
David Sommer Jr
Summary

  • HYBB is a less risky alternative to other junk bond ETFs like JNK, investing primarily in higher-tier BB rated bonds.
  • With a 30-day SEC yield of about 7.1%, HYBB offers a higher yield than investment-grade corporate bond ETFs like VTC.
  • HYBB is a suitable investment for those who believe in a mild recession and want to take risks in the market while avoiding extreme risks.

Garbage can full of money tipped on side spilling money

ohmygouche/iStock via Getty Images

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) offers exposure to non-investment grade junk bonds in a unique way. HYBB currently has a 30-day SEC yield of about 7.1%. This ETF provides less risky exposure to junk

HYBB's top 10 holdings

HYBB's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

HYBB's holdings by maturity

HYBB's holdings by maturity (ishares.com)

HYBB's holdings by credit rating

HYBB's holdings by credit rating (ishares.com)

Bond credit ratings

Bond credit ratings (fidelity.com)

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I cover undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

