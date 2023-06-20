peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) presents a convincing proposition as a leader in the gene therapy biotech space, mainly focusing on addressing hereditary hematological diseases. Currently, its share price trades below analyst's price targets, hinting at a potential investment opportunity. Upside to price targets hinges on the yet-to-be-approved lovo-cel, a significant potential growth driver for bluebird. Additionally, the company's efforts to facilitate patient access to its therapies could be another driver of market share, further supporting its investment appeal.

Company Overview

bluebird bio is a biotechnology company specializing in developing and commercializing potentially curative one-time gene therapies. Having led research and clinical development for over a decade, bluebird bio received approval from the FDA in 2022 for two gene therapies - Zynteglo and Skysona. Zynteglo treats transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDBT), a blood disorder caused by deficient or absent beta globin production. So far, Zynteglo has treated 63 patients across all clinical trials, and the estimated U.S. market for eligible patients is between 1,300 and 1,500 annually.

Skysona treats neurologic dysfunction in boys aged 4-17 with early active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), a rare progressive genetic disorder. Like Zynteglo, Skysona has treated 63 patients across all trials, but the estimated eligible patient market in the U.S. is considerably smaller, with around 40 patients annually.

bluebird bio also has a late-stage clinical candidate, lovo-cel, pending FDA approval. This treatment targets sickle cell disease (SCD), a hereditary blood disorder that negatively impacts hemoglobin, affecting oxygen transportation within the body. The company submitted a biologics licensing application for lovo-cel to the FDA in April 2023, expecting acceptance in Q2 2023. Pending FDA approval, the commercial rollout of lovo-cel would start in 2024 and address the critical needs of over 20,000 individuals living with SCD in the U.S.

Risks

bluebird bio faces several potential risks that could hinder its success:

Clinical Risk : bluebird's ongoing clinical trials to gauge long-term safety and efficacy in CALD, TDBT, and SCD carry inherent uncertainties. The success of these trials is integral to the approval and long-term commercial viability of bluebird's products.

: bluebird's ongoing clinical trials to gauge long-term safety and efficacy in CALD, TDBT, and SCD carry inherent uncertainties. The success of these trials is integral to the approval and long-term commercial viability of bluebird's products. Regulatory Risk : bluebird navigates a complex regulatory environment as it develops ex-vivo cell-based gene therapies. Recent instances of unexpected delays and additional reviews from the FDA during the regulatory review process for cell and gene therapy products have occurred. This indicates the potential for similar impacts on bluebird's pipeline candidates, possibly causing volatility in its share price.

: bluebird navigates a complex regulatory environment as it develops ex-vivo cell-based gene therapies. Recent instances of unexpected delays and additional reviews from the FDA during the regulatory review process for cell and gene therapy products have occurred. This indicates the potential for similar impacts on bluebird's pipeline candidates, possibly causing volatility in its share price. Financial Risk : As of Q1 2023, bluebird had approximately $364 million in cash and equivalents. Though they raised around $130 million in net proceeds from secondary public financing in January 2023, the company is expected to burn $270-300 million during 2023. Additional capital, and further share dilution, may be required to commercialize other pipeline candidates and achieve profitability.

: As of Q1 2023, bluebird had approximately $364 million in cash and equivalents. Though they raised around $130 million in net proceeds from secondary public financing in January 2023, the company is expected to burn $270-300 million during 2023. Additional capital, and further share dilution, may be required to commercialize other pipeline candidates and achieve profitability. Legal Risk : bluebird's patent portfolio, a mix of owned and licensed patents or applications, is susceptible to potential legal disputes that could adversely impact the company's prospects. There's no guarantee against potential legal challenges to pending patents related to the company's current or future products. These factors present substantial risks to the company's future estimates.

: bluebird's patent portfolio, a mix of owned and licensed patents or applications, is susceptible to potential legal disputes that could adversely impact the company's prospects. There's no guarantee against potential legal challenges to pending patents related to the company's current or future products. These factors present substantial risks to the company's future estimates. Commercial Risk: The rapid evolution of gene therapy poses risks to bluebird, as any superior clinical benefits or easier-to-use technology could undermine its platform and revenue generation. The company is in the early stages of launching its first commercial products and has limited experience in marketing and selling them. The acceptance of these products by physicians, patients, and payers, as well as potential scrutiny or wariness, given their novelty, will impact their success. Furthermore, regulatory price controls and increased competition could lower market penetration.

Financial Overview

bluebird has undergone significant restructuring since its spin-off of 2seventy Bio (TSVT) in November 2021. The company appointed a new CFO in November 2022 and successfully raised over $300 million through equity offerings, extending its financial runway into the fourth quarter of 2024.

In terms of top-line performance, total revenue rose to $2.4 million in Q1 2023 from $1.9 million in Q1 2022, with all earnings originating from Skysona sales in the U.S. Management attributed the growth to the establishment and expansion of the ex-vivo gene therapy commercial model in the U.S.

Net income during Q1 2023 was $21.2m due to a one-time gain from the sale of the company's second priority review voucher, for $92.9 million. Excluding this non-recurring gain, the net income would have been negative at -$71.7m, reflecting the ongoing investment in gene therapy research and development.

Although the company is in the early stages of its development and refrained from offering any specific guidance, projections by Capital IQ are optimistic. bluebird bio is forecasted to realize a revenue CAGR of 51% from 2023 to 2027; however, profitability is not expected until 2027.

Valuation

bluebird bio's current share price of $3.81 implies a forward revenue multiple of 4.11x. Compared to its peers within the gene therapy segment, it's trading below its median revenue multiple of 7.98x, which suggests bluebird is undervalued relative to its peers.

If bluebird bio were to trade at the peer median multiple of 7.98x, its implied enterprise value would be around $700 million. Accounting for cash and short-term investments of $318 million and deducting total debt of $273 million, we would be left with an implied equity value of approximately $744 million. With 106m shares are outstanding, this results in an implied share price of $7.

The calculated implied share price aligns with analysts' consensus price targets, thus reiterating the possibility of bluebird bio being undervalued at its current price.

In conclusion, investors may find bluebird bio appealing due to its current undervaluation and growth potential in the gene therapy market. However, potential risks linked to the clinical, regulatory, commercial, financial, and legal aspects of the company's operations call for a cautious approach. Therefore, maintaining a neutral stance towards the company is recommended until further clarity emerges, particularly concerning lovo-cel's FDA approval and its ability to navigate its identified risks.