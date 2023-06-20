Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Stock Market's Big Question

Jun. 20, 2023 8:00 AM ETADBE, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, ORCL, VIX1 Comment
Tarun Chandra, CFA profile picture
Tarun Chandra, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve paused rate hikes after 10 consecutive increases.
  • Fed's projections indicate two additional rate hikes are possible.
  • The market has been resilient and continue to trend higher after the meeting, as the AI spending powered rally remains intact. However, will it continue?
  • Stock earnings yield, bond yields, and cash yields have converged for the first time, posing competition for stocks.
  • Caution is advisable for the next few weeks until favorable inflation data is forthcoming.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Prudent Healthcare. Learn More »

Wall street in New York

ventdusud/iStock via Getty Images

Market Pulse

After 10 consecutive rate hikes, the Federal Reserve finally decided to put a pause to rate hikes at its highly anticipated meeting last week. However, the Federal Reserve projections noted that the rate-setting committee anticipated two additional

VIX - Volatility Index

CBOE, PrudentBiotech.com, PrudentSmallCap.com (click to enlarge)

Financial Times - Yield Convergence

FT, Pictet, Bloomberg, PrudentBiotech.com, PrudentSmallCap.com (click to enlarge)

The Best Time to Plant an Oak was 20 Years Ago. The Next Best Time is Now!

Prudent Healthcare is focused on seizing the promise of healthcare through its quantitatively-driven model portfolio. Based on a systematic investing approach, the monthly updated portfolio targets strong risk-adjusted returns outperforming benchmarks.

  • How is the Healthcare portfolio doing?
  • Leading Healthcare Service, up 64% in 2021
  • Leverage the strengths of quantitative investing
  • An approach with a strong track record
  • Fully refundable offer
  • Understand how it works & if it can work for you

The Market Doesn't Wait!

To learn more about building wealth & claim your free trial, please click here.

__________________________________

This article was written by

Tarun Chandra, CFA profile picture
Tarun Chandra, CFA
4.75K Followers
A healthcare growth portfolio with a record of consistently strong returns

I have worked as an Analyst on both the Buy (Asset Management) and Sell (Investment Brokerage) sides, as well as in Strategy and Finance roles for technology services companies. For many years, I have been publishing risk-adjusted, return-driven quantitative model portfolios.


We have 3 services - Prudent Healthcare, which is available only on Seeking Alpha, Prudent Biotech, and Prudent Small Cap. You may even register for a Free Monthly Pick from the model portfolios for biotech and small caps on those pages.

We have collaborated with Seeking Alpha to launch a Prudent Healthcare model portfolio, available exclusively in the SA Marketplace. It's a monthly service with a leading track record in healthcare performance.

If you have any questions, please feel free to write to support@PrudentHealthcare.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Although there are no direct personal trading account positions, SOME STOCKS MENTIONED CAN ALREADY BE PART OF THE PORTFOLIOS OF FAMILY AND ASSOCIATES and personal retirement accounts like IRAs and can be bought/sold in the next 72 hours. The stocks mentioned may already be part of the Prudent Biotech, Prudent Healthcare, or Prudent Small Cap model portfolios. As always, kindly do your due diligence. Biotechs and small caps carry a higher risk of losses than the broader market. Opinions can change with time and additional data, with no obligation to update. Companies mentioned here may not be favored in the future as market trend changes and/or new information emerges, and no relevant portfolio updates will be provided unless you are a model portfolio subscriber. PrudentBiotech.com, PrudentHealthcare.com, PrudentSmallCap.com, Graycell Advisors, or any other associated names and entities are not registered investment advisors (RIA) and publish quantitative-driven model portfolios for investors and RIAs. Stocks mentioned in the article may be in the past, present, or in the future, be part of the various model portfolios for subscribers. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The information here is only provided for a general informational purpose and not as a recommendation and is not guaranteed to be complete or accurate.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

GuyPardon profile picture
GuyPardon
Today, 8:20 AM
Premium
Comments (152)
Thanks!

As for rates: I keep watching them, but fact is that the 10 year treasury yield (the typical alternative to stocks) has a negative real yield and that yield is pretty much fixed in concrete for long. Stocks are not limited that way. So I would not favour treasuries myself, not sure who would…
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.