Alibaba names a new CEO and Chairman. Ties between the U.S. and China are on the right trail and could CAVA be the first glimpse of the light at the end of the IPO tunnel.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) names a new CEO.

The company announced today that Eddie Wu, the current chairman of its marketplaces Taobao and Tmall, will succeed Daniel Zhang as chief executive officer.

Joseph Tsai, the current executive vice chairman, will succeed Daniel Zhang as chairman.

These appointments will take effect on September 10.

After this change, Zhang will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group.

Wu was technology director of Alibaba (BABA) at the company's inception in 1999.

President Biden said U.S.-China ties are on the "right trail.”

This after Secretary of State Antony Blinken's two-day Beijing trip.

The trip included a surprise meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Blinken had earlier met China's top diplomat and Foreign Minister.

Biden told reporters in California, "He (Blinken) did a hell of a job.”

China’s president echoed Biden's views on diplomatic progress.

According to a state-run news agency he said, "China respects U.S. interests and does not seek to challenge or displace the U.S.. In the same vein, the U.S. needs to respect China and must not hurt China's legitimate rights and interests."

One of the issues discussed during Blinken's trip included the contentious Taiwan issue.

New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin believes that the IPO of Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain Cava (NYSE:CAVA) is a positive sign for the IPO market.

CAVA made its debut last Thursday and opened 91% above its $22 IPO price and closed the day up almost 100% near $44 a share.

Martin told CNBC that companies that have been looking at IPOs for the past 18 months are beginning to have conversations with the stock exchange. She said her phone is already ringing.

Other notable companies reported to be considering IPOs or actively planning them are Arm (ARMHF), Stripe (STRIP), Reddit (REDDIT), Instacart (ICART), Chime, Fanatics ,(FANA), Discord (DSCD), Databricks and Panera.

Intel's €30B investment to be single largest FDI in German history

IBM and Adobe collaborate to provide a content supply chain solution using generative AI

Airbus receives record order for 500 planes from India's IndiGo

NAHB homebuilder sentiment index in positive after 11 months

Teleperformance gets new executive chief

Avanos agrees to acquire Toronto-based Diros Technology

Managed care stock sell-off could be a buying opportunity, says Wells Fargo

On our catalyst watch for the day, FedEx (FDX) reports earnings today post-market. Seeking Alpha’s Kevin Curran tells us what to look for when FedEx reports: “They made some pretty significant changes to the business, even reorienting the entire structure. They have a CEO in place less than a year into his role, Raj Subramanium, and he's really taking on cost cuts. They're targeting billions in cost cuts. This is not an easy thing to do. So we'll be looking to see how they're able to trim these types of costs and maintain the business when it's not exactly the easiest sledding for a transportation focused business. And volumes have been falling pretty steadily over the past, well, let's say almost a year at this point.”

And the Jefferies Consumer Conference will give investors an updated readout on how consumer discretionary spending trends are holding up. Companies due to present include Walmart (WMT), Dutch Bros. (BROS), and Shake Shack (SHAK) among others.

Wall Street took a beat on Friday, with the major averages closing in the red.

The Nasdaq closed out the session with a loss of 0.7%. The Dow (DJI) slipped 0.3% and the S&P was lower by 0.4%.

Eight of the 11 S&P sectors ended in negative territory, led by Communication Services and Tech. Utilities topped the gainers.

For the week, the S&P added 2.6%. The Nasdaq advanced 3.25% and the Dow (DJI) rose 1.25%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6:20 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.4%, the S&P 500 is down 0.4% and the Nasdaq is down 0.4%. Bitcoin is up 1.5%

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.1% and the DAX is down 0.6%.

On today’s economic calendar, at 830am housing starts and permits.