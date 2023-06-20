Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MercadoLibre Looks Like Alibaba In 2019 - And That's Not A Good Thing

Jun. 20, 2023 8:19 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)BABA, BABAF11 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MercadoLibre is "The Amazon of Latin America."
  • MELI stock has been on a roll as of late, soaring nearly 100% from the lows.
  • MercadoLibre continues to generate stunning revenue growth and margin expansion in spite of lapping pandemic comps.
  • I highlight the parallels with Alibaba from several years ago - before the Chinese stock imploded.
  • Between high inflation in Argentina and rich valuations, MELI stock is looking very risky especially for long-term investors.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is a popular stock among growth investors both due to its strong fundamental results as well as its strong stock price performance over the last decade. Even though the stock remains well off all time highs, I

revenue

first quarter highlights

GMV

delivery highlights

gross margin

operating margin

credit portfolio

balance sheet

consensus estimates

consensus estimates

Comments (11)

ronclaros profile picture
ronclaros
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (162)
Good article - A lot of MELI's profits and dependencies are coming from Brazil and Mexico and smaller Latin American countries. Additionally, there's the mobile phone service with MELI tides throughout the entire Latin American region. Part of Alibaba's decline had strong links to international pressure put on it due to the lack of oversight with Asian transactions from what I recall.
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 9:29 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (19.73K)
@ronclaros Yes, thanks for sharing
h
hiztiteness
Today, 9:19 AM
Premium
Comments (622)
Argentina is on the cusp of a regime change that is likely to be pro-business … that said $MELI is not cheap …
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (19.73K)
@hiztiteness Yes, fair enough. The question is if it'll be too little too late?
h
hiztiteness
Today, 9:39 AM
Premium
Comments (622)
@Julian Lin hard to say … but I do think $MELI’s management is far more shareholder-friendly than $BABA … and from a political perspective the countries that $MELI operates in are far more friendly (and submissive) to the US
ryansdad profile picture
ryansdad
Today, 8:46 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (156)
Triple digits and lower I’ll DCA add to my position
b
blah64
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (831)
big diff - merc is based in a commie pos country
Clauser1960 profile picture
Clauser1960
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (5.85K)
Brazil and Mexico are more important markets for Meli than bankrupted Argentina
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (19.73K)
@Clauser1960 Sure, but besides the point
