Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Academy Sports and Outdoors: Cheap, Growing, And Poised To Triple

Wilcox Research profile picture
Wilcox Research
151 Followers

Summary

  • Academy Sports and Outdoors trades at just over 6.0x free cash flow per share.
  • The company is a high-quality sporting goods retailer with exposure to favorable macroeconomic tailwinds.
  • Management has a proven track record of success and believes they can grow revenue by 50% over the next four years.
  • At 10.0x earnings in 2027, ASO has a path to $170 per share, representing a 35% IRR.

Golden bull and bear on stock data chart background. Investing, stock exchange financial bearish and mullish market concept.

Bet_Noire

Article Thesis

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) is a sporting goods retailer with 269 locations across the southeastern United States. Despite operating in markets that have population growth more than twice the national average, generating tremendous amounts of free cash

map of academy sports locations

Map of ASO locations (ASO Investor Day)

ASO SSS and EBITDA/store

ASO SSS and EBITDA/store (ASO Investor Day, 10-K)

ASO 2018 goals slide

ASO 2018 goals (ASO Investor Day)

Population growth table of ASO's markets

Population growth in ASO's markets (ASO Investor Day, US Census)

Sporting goods industry growth chart

Sporting goods industry growth (ASO Investor Day, Bureau of Economic Analysis; LT PCE Categories; Morgan Stanley Proprietary Outdoor & Active Living 2022 Survey)

ASO unit level economics chart

ASO unit level economics (ASO Investor Day, 10-K)

ASO vs. peers on key metrics table

ASO vs. peers on key metrics (ASO Investor Day, ASO 10-K, ASO's peers' 10-Ks)

ASO sales bridge graph

ASO sales bridge (ASO Investor Day)

chart of ASO growth opportunity

ASO long-term growth opportunity (ASO Investor Day)

This article was written by

Wilcox Research profile picture
Wilcox Research
151 Followers
I am a growth at a reasonable price/value investor who enjoys stock research and analysis in my free time. I primarily cover companies who have attractive free cash flow yields and opportunity for growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
SilverBandit
Today, 9:15 AM
Premium
Comments (3.16K)
Good article
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.