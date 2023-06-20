Joa_Souza/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), or simply Itaú, the largest bank in Latin America, has all the characteristics for long-term investors buying and holding its shares now. In my view, several key factors contribute to its attractiveness, and here is a summary of the most important ones:

Its dominant position in the Brazilian banking sector,

The new stricter lending standards policy that leads to improved cash flows, a sector that, in Brazil, has a high barrier to entry for potential competitors,

and its favorable valuation compared to historical levels.

Firstly, Itaú’s status as the largest bank in Latin America positions it as a key player in the region's financial industry, especially in Brazil. This role brings significant advantages, such as economies of scale, access to a vast customer base, and established relationships with corporate clients. Apart from that, the size and market share of Itaú provide a solid foundation for continued growth and a competitive edge over its peers.

Secondly, Itaú’s implementation of stricter lending standards is a positive development that enhances the bank's long-term prospects. By focusing on prudent lending practices, Itaú is likely to experience safer and more predictable cash flows in the future. This approach reduces the risk of non-performing loans and nourishes the overall quality of the bank's loan portfolio, which ultimately contributes to its financial stability and resilience.

Thirdly, the bank’s leadership in the Brazilian banking oligopoly further strengthens the case for buying and holding it for the long term. The Brazilian banking industry features a high barrier to entry, making it difficult for new players to establish a significant presence and reliability. Itaú’s established market position, extensive branch network, and strong brand recognition allow it to maintain a competitive advantage over potential entrants.

Lastly, Itaú’s valuation presents an attractive opportunity for investors. With its current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.41 (FWD), which is lower than the market sector (9.40) and also its 5-year average (10.72), the stock appears slightly cheaper at the moment. In addition to that, as we look at its Revenue Growth (FWD) of 13.06% – a figure 126.41% higher than the sector average – we can infer that the company has a lot to grow still.

A leading force in the Brazilian and Latin American banking landscape

Itaú Unibanco is the largest financial institution in Brazil and Latin America. It is the result of a merger between Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008, creating a powerhouse in the Brazilian banking sector. Itaú Unibanco operates as a universal bank, offering a wide range of financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients.

The bank has a strong presence in Brazil with an extensive branch network and a significant market share in various segments, including retail banking, corporate banking, and asset management. Itaú Unibanco's operations extend beyond Brazil, with subsidiaries and branches in several countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Itaú Unibanco's portfolio of products and services (Itaú's investor relations)

Itaú Unibanco has a diversified business model, with revenue streams coming from various sources, including interest income, fees and commissions, insurance, and asset management. This diversification helps the bank manage risks and capture opportunities across different sectors and geographies.

As a major player in the Brazilian banking industry, Itaú Unibanco faces competition from other large banks, such as Banco Bradesco (BBD) and Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY). However, Itaú Unibanco has maintained a strong market position and has implemented strategic initiatives to drive growth and enhance its competitiveness.

The bank has a strong focus on technological innovation and digital transformation. It has invested heavily in digital banking solutions, mobile apps, and online platforms to enhance the customer experience and streamline operations. This digital strategy has allowed Itaú Unibanco to expand its reach, improve efficiency, and attract a younger generation of customers who prefer digital banking services.

Furthermore, Itaú places importance on sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The bank has implemented initiatives to promote environmental sustainability, financial education, social inclusion, and diversity and inclusion within its operations and the communities it serves.

Overall, Itaú Unibanco is a significant player in the Brazilian and Latin American banking sectors, with a strong market position, diverse business model, and a focus on innovation and sustainability.

A bit of Itaú Unibanco’s most recent updates

The bank signed an agreement with Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY) on Wednesday (June 7th), in which it will invest R$ 1 billion in one of the company's wind energy projects. According to the statement, the operation involves the acquisition of 12.34% of Maracanã Geração de Energia, a subsidiary of Engie, through the subscription of 100% of the preferred shares.

As a result, the bank will hold 12.34% of Maracanã's capital, while Engie will have an 87.66% stake. The partnership aims at the development and operation of wind farms in the northwest region of Bahia, in the city of Gentio do Ouro, with an installed capacity between 800 and 850 MW, within the scope of the Serra do Assuruá Wind Complex.

On May 26, Itaú Unibanco received the final pending regulatory authorization to increase its stake in Banco Itaú Chile (formerly known as Itaú Corpbanca). Consequently, it proceeded with the planned voluntary public offering for the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Itaú Chile, including those in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs). The public offering began on June 6 and is in effect until the following month.

Lastly, notable financial institutions such as Credit Suisse, Dorsey Wright & Associates, and several others have significantly increased their holdings in Itaú Unibanco. In my view, this surge in investment from respected financial companies serves as a positive indicator for the bank's future prospects.

Summary of latest results - better than peers

Itaú Unibanco released its results on May 8 and the bank’s net profit increased by 14.6% year-on-year, much better than the results of its sector peers, such as Bradesco (-37.3%) and Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR, -46.6%). Below is a bullet list summarizing the bank’s most relevant metrics for 1Q 2023:

Recurring managerial result: The bank reported a recurring managerial result of R$ 8.4 billion for the quarter, representing a 10% increase compared to the previous quarter. The consolidated return on equity (ROE) reached 20.7%.

Loan portfolio: The bank experienced a slowdown in the credit portfolio growth, particularly in the individual loan portfolio. However, the SMEs loan portfolio showed growth of 9.2% year-on-year. The bank emphasized their risk management measures and diversification of the loan portfolio.

Financial margin: The financial margin with clients decreased slightly by 0.7% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to seasonality and fewer calendar days in the first quarter. The bank maintained a consistent financial margin with the market, demonstrating their risk and balance sheet management capabilities.

Credit quality: The non-performing loans (NPL) over 90 days remained stable at 2.9%. The bank highlighted the reduction in higher volatility industries in their loan portfolio, as well as a lower concentration of debtors, indicating improved portfolio quality and risk management.

Efficiency: Itaú Unibanco achieved an efficiency ratio below 40% for the first time in its history, indicating improved cost management and operational efficiency. Non-interest expenses in Brazil decreased by 3.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Itaú's results over the years (Itaú's investor relations)

Itaú Unibanco might be slightly cheap, but the focus should be on the long term

As I mentioned in the investment thesis section, Itaú Unibanco is currently trading at a slightly cheaper valuation, with a P/E (FWD) multiple of 8.33. Comparatively, this P/E ratio is lower than both the sector's average (9.40) and Itaú's own 5-year average (10.72), indicating that this might be a good time to buy more shares. As a reference, let's take the P/E ratios of Itaú's main competitors in Brazil, which are the private banks Banco Bradesco and Banco Santander (Brasil). We can see that their price levels compared to forward earnings are 9.80 and 10.51, respectively, showing that, if we analyze by this metric alone, Itaú is the cheaper option at the moment.

Itaú's historical P/E (TTM) ratio. (StatusInvest)

Of course, no one should trust in a single ratio to define if a stock is cheap or not. We always have to consider other multiples and also where the business stands at the moment in terms of financial and operational health. So, in addition to the P/E ratio, another possibly more relevant metric for financial institutions is the Price/Book multiple. This metric provides insight into the price paid relative to a company's assets, which for banks is mostly cash. Despite Itaú Unibanco's Price/Book (FWD) ratio of 1.62, which is higher than its peers' (0.98), it is actually lower than its historical ratio of 1.96 based on the 5-year average.

Comparing the Price/Book (FWD) historical levels and the current one, we can interpret that the market is already pricing in a possible interest rate cut in Brazil, which would drive more loans and increase the bank's pool of assets, hence lowering this multiple. Having said that, I see that there is an opportunity for the bank's share price to appreciate, causing both the P/E and Price/Book multiples to revert to their "normal" levels.

Looking at the medium-term scenario, there is uncertainty regarding interest rates. Brazil is bearing two-digit rates for too long and the national CPI is almost handled now at 3.94% (quite low by Brazilian standards), so I foresee the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) may begin cutting rates by September this year. Brazilian banks have historically performed well in both high- and low-interest rate environments; however, Itaú Unibanco is likely to benefit even more when borrowing costs decrease significantly.

Brazilian Central Bank's interest rate decisions (Brazilian Central Bank)

As a leader in the banking industry, Itaú enjoys a reputation for reliability, which will attract high-income clients and large corporations to its loan portfolio. This will eventually contribute to the generation of secure and robust cash flows, further strengthening the bank's position in the market.

Potential risks

All things considered, I believe the chance for Itaú's share price to drop in the near term is quite low. The major risk that I see is related to a possible unexpected stance from the BCB regarding the interest rate policy. I believe the market is pricing in a possible cut by September, so things might get a bit fuzzy if this doesn't happen. And even if the rates remain high, Itaú is proving to be handling the situation with mastery. The bank's treasury implements a great hedge strategy for the high interest rates and its loan portfolio has a great share of high-income clients, providing safety against defaults.

Conclusion

Itaú Unibanco, in my opinion, presents an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors. The bank's dominant position in the Brazilian banking sector, stricter lending standards, and favorable valuation contribute to its investment case. As the largest bank in Latin America, Itaú benefits from economies of scale, a vast customer base, and strong relationships with corporate clients.

Apart from that, its implementation of prudent lending practices enhances the bank's long-term prospects by ensuring safer and more predictable cash flows. Itaú's leadership in the Brazilian banking oligopoly further solidifies its position and presents a high barrier to entry for potential competitors. Considering its relatively cheaper P/E and Price/book multiples compared to historical levels, Itaú Unibanco has potential for growth.

In my view, the recent increase in the holdings of ITUB shares by respected financial institutions further reinforces the positive outlook for the bank's future prospects. While there are still uncertainties regarding Brazilian interest rates, Itaú's robust treasury and focus on high-income clients provide a strong foundation to face any unclear scenario. Overall, Itaú Unibanco's market position, diverse business model, and commitment to innovation and sustainability make it a great choice for those seeking long-term stability and growth.

