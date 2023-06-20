Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Danimer Scientific: Falling Revenues, Negative Gross Margins, And The Biodegradable Plastics Dream

Jun. 20, 2023 8:25 AM ETDanimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.84K Followers

Summary

  • Danimer's price to trailing 12-month earnings multiple at 5.83x is significantly above its peer group median of 1.09x.
  • The company's liquidity position has been bolstered by more debt and forms a cash runway of around six quarters against free cash outflow for its fiscal 2023 first quarter.
  • Bulls are hoping that the environmental benefits of Nodax PHA become more widely recognized to help the company secure more commercial partnerships.

Pet bottles placed in a row

Daniel Grizelj

Danimer Scientific's (NYSE:DNMR) biodegradable plastics dream didn't turn into a nightmare overnight. The market was somewhat patient but eventually gave way to what's become a chain of poor quarterly earnings. Danimer went public just before the unfettered SPAC

Danimer Scientific SPAC revenue projection

Danimer Scientific October 2020 SPAC Presentation

Danimer Scientific Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Danimer Scientific Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

