Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Scandis And Antipodeans Lead The Greenback's Recovery

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar is mixed but mostly stronger today. It is reversing lower against the yen after reaching new highs for the year. Like yesterday, the dollar bloc currencies and Scandis are the heaviest.
  • EM currencies are mostly lower. The Mexican peso is the heaviest with around a 0.3% pullback.
  • Equity markets are lower, and the Hang Seng and mainland stocks that trade there were the hardest hit.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is off almost 0.40% today after falling more than 1% yesterday.
  • US equity index futures are trading heavily.

American Greenback

AKG-Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The market continues to resist the Fed's signal that another 50 bp of hikes may be necessary to ensure inflation is headed toward its target. Previously, the market had rate cuts priced in, and it took some

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.