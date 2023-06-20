The Past Leads To The Future

R-J-Seymour/iStock via Getty Images

Looking back is always a useful tool. Where we came from, many times, gives us a sense of where we are going. The events in the present also mold the future, and so, both the past and present are major considerations for successfully investing your money.

Index Year-To-Date Past 1 Year DJIA 3.48% 14.76% S&P 500 14.85% 19.99% NASDAQ 30.79% 26.77% Click to enlarge

*Data according to Bloomberg

So, there is the data about the past, and you may, of course, draw your own conclusions. One of mine is that the DJIA has been the laggard, and as the market moves up - which I think it will from here - the DJIA is going to catch up with the other indexes, and so the DJIA, and the funds connected to them, should be a good place to park money for the future.

In my view, a game of “catch-up” is going to start, and so the macro concept here will become a noteworthy event, as the NASDAQ has more than run its course. That is my opinion. Tech stocks have led the pack, as they have many times in the past, but there is generally an adjustment that arrives at some point that levels the playing field. I have seen this time after time in my life, and we have reached the point, in my view, where a macro correction is going to be forthcoming. I would strongly suggest taking a good look at your tech holdings and consider taking some profits at this point in time.

Index Year-To-Date Past 1 Year Treasuries 1.79% -0.63% IG Corps 2.91% 1.85% HY Corps 5.31% 7.62% MBS 2.27% 0.69% Munis 2.38% 4.13% Click to enlarge

*Data according to Bloomberg

Here, in the fixed income arena, the returns have been dismal as compared with our inflation rates. The best gainer, as noted in the chart above, has been high yield bonds, but that is also the sector with the highest risk. Given the Fed’s relentless drive to push rates higher to lower our inflation numbers, the cost of borrowing has also gone up significantly, which will negatively impact many of our high yield companies. Given that factor, I am extremely cautious about putting any new money into most high yield corporations, especially any bonds or loans with a longer duration.

In my opinion, some sort of a pivot is nowhere in sight. There may be, and should be, a pause, as I have said many times, but any sort of pivot is far out on the timeline, in my estimation. Further, the cost of borrowing money is heading skyward, and this is going to have a significant impact on both revenues and profits as well as on refinancings of any sort. I would be avoiding many companies with a high level of indebtedness or with bonds coming due in the next several years as the cost of borrowing becomes a more and more significant factor.

Keep your eyes firmly focused on the Fed. They are the main driver not only of rates but of borrowing costs as they play out their inflation fight.

Barron’s states from Jerome Powell’s June 14, 2023 FOMC meeting:

Fed Holds Rates Steady, but Signals More Hikes Later This Year

Odds of a Rate Hike in July Stand at 71%

Powell: You Can Forget About a Rate Cut

Officials See Inflation Sticking Around

Rents Are Stubbornly High, Chair Says

Dow Drops After Decision

I would be taking Chairman Jerome Powell at his word.

