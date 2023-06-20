Bears Beware Of Another Flawless Bullish Indicator

monsitj

It looks like we may have to achieve an all-time high for the S&P 500 to silence the bears, who refuse to acknowledge that the economy, the consumer, and corporate profits have all turned out to be far more resilient than they expected this year. Instead, most are doubling down on a flawed narrative, led by Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson. The strategist has further reduced his earnings estimate for the index, calling for a continuation of the profits recession at a time when consensus expectations are on the rise. As for the 23% gain since last October, the current line of defense from bears is that they don’t like the way the index achieved its return, claiming it is not a real bull market, because the majority of the gains can be attributed to the largest companies in the index. That is like saying the Nuggets didn’t really win the NBA championships, because Nikola Jokic scored too many of the team’s points.

Edward Jones

I have been discussing one bullish signpost for the market after another since the beginning of this year, all of which have reinforced my outlook for a soft economic landing. Over the weekend, I came across another with a perfect track record. According to data compiled by Ryan Detrick, who is the Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, the S&P 500 has a lot more upside based on this historical precedent. Since 1950, there have been 15 times when the index made a new 52-week high after more than one year without one. Last week was the sixteenth time. The good news for bulls is that the index was higher 12 months later all 15 times by an average of more than 17%. The index was higher 14 out of 15 times over the following six months for an average of 9%. These are not good odds for the bearish consensus on Wall Street.

Yahoo Finance

That said, the S&P 500 is overbought on a short-term basis and due for a period of consolidation or a pullback in price. Most assuredly, the bears will pounce on any price declines, as they did in March, to raise doubt in the minds of nervous investors. They will likely have help from Fed officials who came out in force on Friday to dampen the recent enthusiasm for risk assets after the Fed left interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting.

Bloomberg

As I have said repeatedly, ignore what officials say and focus on what they do. Fed Governor Christopher Waller warned that “core inflation is just not moving and that’s going to require probably some more tightening to try to get that going down.” Waller left out the fact that the rate of inflation is a lagging indicator, which has yet to feel the full brunt of the rate hikes to date. He is simply using hawkish rhetoric to dissuade investors from inflating risk asset prices. Consumers should be our focus on the inflation front, and last week the University of Michigan told us how they feel. The sharp uptick in improvement of current conditions came as a result of year-ahead inflation expectations falling from 4.2% to 3.3%, which is the lowest since March 2021. This is a hugely positive rate of change.

Last week I upped my target for the S&P 500 to 4,500 for the second half of this year. One week later we are more than half way there, which comes as a bit of a surprise. This is because breadth is improving but not at the expense of the mega-cap technology names that have powered the index over the past three months. The tech sector is overdue for a pause, and it should come as this bull market rally continues to broaden with more names participating. That can happen even as the index pulls back in price.

StockCharts

It should be reflected in stronger relative performance from the equal-weighted S&P 500 index, along with the Russell 2000 small-cap index. Both indexes have made solid advances during the month of June.