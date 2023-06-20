Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why The Jobs Market May Be Key To The Fed's Future Rate Strategy

TD Wealth
Summary

  • The data has been coming in strong enough that the Fed could have delivered a rate hike in Wednesday’s meeting, but they chose not to.
  • In the last couple of weeks, jobless claims have not just been higher than expected claims, but we're seeing a trend where the average of the last several weeks is very clearly in an upward trend.
  • How that continues from here on out, and before the next meeting, might give the Fed indication of whether the job market is starting to exhibit better balance and will be the key in determining whether it delivers more rate hikes.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

Originally Posted on June 16, 2023

Even as it pauses its tightening cycle, the U.S. Federal Reserve is signaling two more rate hikes may be on the way. Alexandra Gorewicz, Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management, explains why the Fed may be

This article was written by

TD Wealth
