Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: It's Time To Trim

Jun. 20, 2023 9:37 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)GOOG, META, TSLA
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
759 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation is a great business; the company is well positioned to take advantage of the AI boom with its robust hardware and software product suite.
  • ChatGPT has generated a speculative frenzy in the stock and now the multiple is simply absurd.
  • From a technical, rotational, and valuation perspective NVDA stock is set to underperform or drop substantially.
  • The macro environment doesn't favor continued growth in the stock or the multiple.
  • Now is the time to trim positions and minimize the mounting downside risk. For those with no position, waiting for a better entry point is the best course of action.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is unquestionably the hottest stock on the market right now.

Up more than 200% since the beginning of the year, this red-hot AI "picks and shovels" play is crushing all other major listed companies in terms

NVDA

TradingView

NVDA

TradingView

NVDA

Seeking Alpha

NVDA

TradingView

NVDA

Company Website

NVDA

TradingView

NVDA

Seeking Alpha

NVDA

TradingView

NVDA

Author's Calculations

NVDA

TradingView

NVDA

PropNotes

NVDA

PropNotes

NVDA

StockCharts

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
759 Followers
PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Follow us for High Yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and other unique investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.