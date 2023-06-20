Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is unquestionably the hottest stock on the market right now.

Up more than 200% since the beginning of the year, this red-hot AI "picks and shovels" play is crushing all other major listed companies in terms of stock performance, and is responsible for a measurable portion of S&P 500 (SP500) gains so far in 2023:

In fact, the company's $1.07 trillion market cap (as of writing) is now the fifth-largest in the United States, and the sixth-largest in the world, leapfrogging both Tesla (TSLA) and Meta Platforms (META):

The reason? Investor speculation about the future of AI.

Nvidia's main products power many of the advances in software that we have seen over the last year, including ChatGPT, Midjourney, and other generative machine learning apps.

As many believe that we may be on the precipice of a new age of computing, money is rushing into Nvidia stock to ensure that it doesn't get left behind.

However, as company shares continue to climb to dizzying heights, we're beginning to get concerned about the valuation, especially against the broader macroeconomic backdrop.

In this article, we'll examine the company's business, valuation and price action, while also analyzing macro environment and sector rotation dynamics that affect the stock.

Ultimately, we'll determine whether or not the stock is a good investment at this price, or if current holders and prospective buyers may be better off trimming and waiting for a more attractive entry point.

The Business

There's no two ways about it; Nvidia is a great business.

Last quarter, the company reported $7.19 billion in sales, and $2.6 billion in free cash flow ("FCF"). These numbers represent FCF growth of almost 100% YoY, and an incredibly healthy profit margin of 36%. This performance builds on a long and consistent history of revenue and EPS beats:

While there was a slowdown last year in both revenue and income, the most recent quarter shows that the company is beginning to re-accelerate top line growth and cash flow, which is a step in the right direction:

Nvidia's improved performance has also been coincidental with several new product launches. The company recently announced a new large memory supercomputer for use cases in generative AI, and an AI-related ethernet networking solution for big data clusters.

Both of these solutions will fit nicely into the company's portfolio of products, which ranges across both hardware and software computing solutions.

Hardware wise, the company designs GPU, data center, and workstation chips for commercial and retail use.

On the software side, it produces task-specific application frameworks, full blown apps, infrastructure management software and cloud gaming networks, also for commercial and retail use.

Here's an overview of industries that Nvidia targets with its products:

While impressive, notice how many of these industries are very "buzzword-y". Self-driving vehicles have yet to appear in our lives, Robots still have a long way to go, and until recently, AI was something that was mainly used to make your Facebook feed more addictive.

Enter ChatGPT.

Countless ink has been spilled about the success of ChatGPT, but suffice it to say that the product is the first commercially successful app that utilizes generative AI. Suddenly, AI went from "promising" to "reality."

The use case was "here". Many began fearing for their jobs as ChatGPT proved that machines could be as good as (or better than) humans at writing, reading, and reasoning.

The app's release led to an explosion in speculation throughout society as a whole about how this new product, and products like it, would transform our daily lives, productivity, and more.

The Valuation

This speculation is still ongoing, and nowhere is that clearer than in Nvidia's stock. As the industry advances quickly and more use cases are being found for AI, investors have been piling into the stock at lightning speed.

"If Nvidia's products power AI, and AI is about to take over the world, then it doesn't matter what price I buy it at - I simply need to be in," the thinking goes.

This rationality shows up in the multiple:

Now trading at 41x(!) revenue and 211x(!) free cash flow, Nvidia is now firmly "expensive." In fact, it's arguably even more expensive than Tesla when the electric automaker was in the middle of its speculative frenzy in 2021, when it traded at 24x sales and 368x free cash flow.

But Nvidia isn't only expensive vs. other companies in the market, it's also expensive vs. itself historically.

After ChatGPT's release, Nvidia's valuation multiples have gone parabolic:

In fact, sales and profitability multiples have inflated so much in such a short period of time that they've traveled all the way from the lower band to the higher band in under 8 months. Movements like this, from one standard deviation to another, are highly irregular and should be seriously noted when they occur.

Clearly, the market is expecting massive growth in financial results as a result of the company's AI infrastructure/chip businesses.

However, at 212x free cash flow, even growth of 20% annually for the next 10 years makes the stock expensive in 2033:

One needs to model a full decade of 30% top line revenue growth to get to a multiple that other market leaders like Google (GOOG) trade at. It goes without saying that a full decade of 30% growth is a herculean task.

Here's the bottom line: There is simply a lot of "air" in the valuation at this point, and the risk is firmly to the downside.

The Price Action

From a technical standpoint, Nvidia is extremely overbought from a momentum perspective:

The company's weekly RSI is trading just shy of 90, and the company's stock has marched straight up more than 200% in a very short space of time.

For companies that are as large as Nvidia, this simply doesn't happen very often. Aside from Tesla (which is the only apt comparison for what is happening right now), readings of ~87 and above have only happened a handful of times and were basically always very closely rectified with a sharp selloff.

Between the price action and the valuation, Nvidia's stock is very, very stretched.

Macro

If that weren't bad enough for prospective buyers, the macro picture isn't too pretty right now either.

From a liquidity perspective, things are still tightening:

Real interest rates are climbing, and 6-month T-bills are trading above Fed Funds by 40 basis points, which indicates that the market anticipates more rate hikes in the future.

Combine that with a Fed Balance Sheet that continues to sell assets and remove cash from the ecosystem, and you've got a solidly bearish liquidity environment that will likely cause pressure on valuations.

Not only that, but leading GDP indicators are flashing warning signals:

The Manufacturing PMI recently dove back under 50, signaling contraction. Consumer Sentiment, Housing, and the Yield Curve also indicate that the U.S. will likely see severely slowing or even contracting GDP growth over the next 6 months.

Finally, sector rotation expectations don't favor tech:

Tech stocks still cling to their "leading" designation, but as all sectors inevitably work their way around this diagram in a clockwise pattern, one can see that XLK, the tech ETF, is very close to being a "weakening" sector, as rotation funds will begin leaving and moving into more defensive sectors as a result of the poor economic conditions.

Things are developing in a way that makes us think the peak is near, in the short / medium term, for Nvidia stock.

Summary

Taken together, it's easy to see why Nvidia's stock has done well. The company's products are world class, and it's likely that a good chunk of AI products in the future will be built using the company's rails, chips, and infrastructure.

However, the company's valuation is ridiculous, the stock is massively overbought, and the macro picture is worsening for the stock. All in all, we understand those who want to join in on Nvidia's success story, but now is simply not the time.

For those without a position, we think waiting for a better price is the best course of action. For those with shares, we think trimming now and re-adding later could save the heartache of a big drawdown or allow for a better cost basis in the stock.

Good luck to all!