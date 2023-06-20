Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PubMatic: Scale Could Be A Problem

Jun. 20, 2023 9:40 AM ETPubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)MGNI
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.55K Followers

Summary

  • PubMatic is a supply side adtech company which is trying to capitalize on the changes wrought by privacy regulations.
  • The company aims on capturing market share as the industry consolidates, and in particular is focused on CTV. In terms of scale, PubMatic trails Magnite, placing it at a disadvantage.
  • PubMatic's valuation is modest, but adtech is competitive and has a history of rapid change.

Mobile phone with black screen in female hand isolated on a pink color background

Marina Demeshko/iStock via Getty Images

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is an adtech company that is positioning itself to capitalize on industry changes brought about by an increased focus on privacy and a weak macro environment. By focusing on data, scale, Supply Path Optimization (SPO), and omnichannel

Pubmatic's Position in the Digital Advertising Ecosystem

Figure

Impact of Header Bidding

Figure 2: Impact of Header Bidding (source: PubMatic)

Projected Digital Ad Spend Growth

Figure 3: Projected Digital Ad Spend Growth (source: PubMatic)

Retail Media Ad Opportunity

Figure 4: Retail Media Ad Opportunity (source: PubMatic)

Pubmatic's Value Proposition

Figure 5: PubMatic's Value Proposition (source: PubMatic)

Pubmatic Growth Drivers

Figure 6: PubMatic Growth Drivers (source: PubMatic)

Pubmatic Revenue

Figure 7: PubMatic Revenue (source: Created by author using data from PubMatic)

Pubmatic Net Dollar Retention Rate

Figure 8: PubMatic Net Dollar Retention Rate (source: PubMatic)

Pubmatic Profit Margins

Figure 9: PubMatic Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from PubMatic)

Pubmatic Operating Expenses

Figure 10: PubMatic Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from PubMatic)

Pubmatic Job Openings

Figure 11: PubMatic Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Pubmatic Relative Valuation

Figure 12: PubMatic Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.55K Followers
Richard Durant is the leader of Narweena, an asset manager focused on finding market dislocations that are the result of a poor understanding of a businesses long-term prospects. Narweena believes that excess risk adjusted returns can be achieved by identifying businesses with secular growth opportunities in markets with barriers to entry. Narweena’s research process is focused on company and industry fundamentals with the goal of uncovering unique insights. Narweena has a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon, in pursuit of stocks that are deeply undervalued. Coverage tilts towards smaller cap stocks and markets where competitive advantages are not obvious.Investments are driven by a belief that an aging population with low population growth and stagnating productivity growth will create a different opportunity set to what has worked in the past. Many industries are likely to face stagnation or secular decline, which counter-intuitively may improve business performance if competition decreases. Conversely, other businesses are likely to face rising costs and diseconomies of scale. In addition, economies are becoming increasingly dominated by asset light businesses, and the need for infrastructure investments is declining over time. As a result, a large pool of capital is chasing a limited set of investment opportunities, which is driving up asset prices and compressing risk premia over time.Durant has undergraduate degrees in engineering and finance from the University of Adelaide (Honors) and an MBA from Nanyang Technological University (Dean’s Honors List). He has also passed the CFA exams.Durant also publishes musings on technology and its long-term impact on economic development on Substack (http://richarddurant.substack.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.