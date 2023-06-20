Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Stock Is For Buffett But Not Benjamin Graham

Jun. 20, 2023 9:52 AM ET Apple Inc. (AAPL)
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • Warren Buffett's investment in Apple stock aligns with his investing rules, such as a competitive moat and good management team.
  • Apple stock does not meet Benjamin Graham's value investing criteria, such as a low debt level and reasonable dividend yield.
  • Although Apple is a great company, it may not be a suitable investment for value investors at its current price.

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

More than a month ago Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) had an annual general meeting with its stockholders. During the meeting, Warren Buffett, the company's CEO, confirmed once again his bullish attitude towards Apple (

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

C
Clark158f1
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (4.84K)
AAPL to expensive to buy at these levels......

Waiting for a correction or I just pass.
M
Money 29
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (5.35K)
High valuation on AAPL, holding at this time not adding shares.
R
Rule 2
Today, 10:33 AM
Premium
Comments (17)
Fun fact: the single investment that Ben Graham made the most money on was GEICO, not any of his infamous net net type investments. Ie perhaps buying great companies (with a margin of safety, of course) and holding on for dear life is the way to go, over a "strictly" value approach
T
TripLiars
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (43)
I’m very surprised about your interpretation of AAPL. I have been a long term investor in this stock, even before Mr. Buffet. Over these years I have watched this company stock was treated as a value company more than growth. So I would caution readers from being shut themselves out of buying shares as it has the best prospects of future growth.
