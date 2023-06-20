Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Should Oil Investors Watch As Saudi Arabia Slashes Supply?

Jun. 20, 2023 9:30 AM ETBORR, CL1:COM, DVN, OIH, OIS, PBR, PBR.A, PXD, RIG, SLB, TALO, TDW, USO, XOM
The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • Saudi Arabia's supply cuts and the market's muted reaction probably suggest $70-$80 oil for some time and reduce the likelihood of extreme low and high scenarios.
  • Historically, this isn't a low price range, but, unlike 2022, not every energy investment will flourish.
  • I am bullish on stocks with long-cycle exposure, particularly offshore and international services providers which own scarce capital assets.
  • I am now cautious about U.S. shale operators with very low valuation multiples.

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and flag of OPEC or Organization of Oil Exporting Countries, depicting the investment in the development or production of global oil industry.

William_Potter

The "Lollipop" Cut

Two weeks after the OPEC+ meeting that extended earlier production cuts into 2024, adding a voluntary 1 mb/d cut from Saudi Arabia for July, crude oil (CL1:COM) fails to impress:

Crude Oil NYMEX July 2023

barchart

On the other hand, we have

Dallas Fed; energy survey; breakeven; oil

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Chord Energy; inventory

Chord Energy Presentation

rig count public vs private operators

Evercore, WSJ

This article was written by

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.57K Followers
I believe in the value approach to investing and focus on the energy sector. I write mostly about stocks I own. Twitter: @_EnergyRealist  Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM; SLB; RIG; BORR: TDW; OIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.