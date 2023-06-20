Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Copart: Fantastic Margins And Positive Trajectory

Copart, Inc. (CPRT)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Copart has a strong business model and has created a moat through technological development and increased scale.
  • The company has a robust financial performance and potential for further expansion through infrastructure investment.
  • Copart's conservative financing and strong cash generation can fund future growth and potential shareholder distributions.
  • The company's current EBITDA-M is 42% and it is forecast to grow at a 9% rate.

Aerial view of auction reseller company big parking lot with parked cars ready for remarketing services. Sales of secondhand vehicles

Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Copart has a high-quality business model that allows the business to carve out a niche in the car auction industry. Thus far, it has a strong pipeline of clients and
Chart
Data by YCharts

Copart auction bmw volkswagen mercedes

Copart's financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Car auction

Revenue split (Copart)

Autotrader cars for sale

Used car price index (Autotrader)

Copart IAA RBA

Outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Seeking Alpha best stocks

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Dataroma

Insider transaction (Dataroma)

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

