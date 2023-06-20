Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon Stock Jumped By About 50% This Year, Is There Further Upside?

Jun. 20, 2023 10:00 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)2 Comments
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon, one of our top BUYs for 2023, has flourished on a YTD basis, but we are now revising our rating to a HOLD.
  • We pick out some of the important narratives that could weigh on AMZN stock's movements.
  • The stock's re-rating has been quite pronounced this year, with valuations now trading well above the historical average.
  • We think the existing short-term trend could do with a pause and don't believe the risk-reward is favorable for a long position at this juncture.

Amazon Germany Services GmbH

FinkAvenue

Introduction

In Dec-2022, when the stock of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was going through a slump, we had crafted a long thesis, highlighting how the stock could be a rewarding pick for investors in 2023. Now, with almost half the year

YTD returns

YCharts

NA trends

Q1 Presentation

FCF breakup

Q1 Presentation

AWS metrics

Earnings presentations

EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha

PE Ratio

YCharts

PE

YCharts

Amazon vs internet peers

Stockcharts

Amazon vs retailers

Stockcharts

Daily chart

Investing

Weekly chart

Investing

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.5K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

T
TripLiars
Today, 10:24 AM
Premium
Comments (43)
Good question! Was there question asked last year why was stock beaten down severely under false pretense that the earnings are doomed, economy is dead and there will be deep recession? Please understand readers do have brains and memory.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 10:19 AM
Premium
Comments (38.29K)
Those rich on AMZN held for the long term and do not much care about a "short-term trend".
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.