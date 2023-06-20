Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Central Banks Compelled To Hold Tight

Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary

  • Sticky inflation is leading major central banks to keep policy tight. We prefer emerging market debt as policy loosens and like short-dated bonds for income.
  • Developed market short-term bond yields jumped after central banks signaled more rate hikes to come. We see rates staying higher for longer.
  • This week’s PMIs will help gauge how much rate hikes have cooled activity. We already see signs that a mild recession has unfolded in the U.S. and euro area.

Transcript

The outcome of last week’s major central bank decisions shows how persistent inflation, in a world shaped by supply, is forcing central banks to hold tight.

The central banks in Australia and Canada were forced to resume

Worker shortages have made job growth look resilient (orange line in the chart) in recent months compared with weaker jobs data in past recessions (gray lines), even as some data suggest a recession may have already arrived.

U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls In Recessions, 1953-2023 (BlackRock Investment Institute, Bureau of Labor Statistics. with data from Haver Analytics, June 2023. Notes: The chart shows U.S. non-farm payrolls indexed around recession peaks as defined by the National Bureau of Economic Research)

Jean Boivin, PhD
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

