Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Speculation In A.I. May Face Challenges

Jun. 20, 2023 10:40 AM ETAAPL, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, TSLA, META, NVDA, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC2 Comments
Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The current market speculation surrounding artificial intelligence (A.I.) has garnered everyone’s attention.
  • Throughout history, low valuations preceded the best investment return periods. Such is because low valuations allowed for multiple expansions as investors could “pay up” for expected earnings growth.
  • As with the data cloud services, there are two headwinds to eventual earnings and revenue growth.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

The current market speculation surrounding artificial intelligence (A.I.) has garnered everyone’s attention. You can’t turn on a television or pick up a newspaper without a mention of “artificial intelligence.” The “F.O.M.O.(Fear Of Missing Out) in

Big A.I. 7 stocks versus everything else

SP500 Market Cap weighted vs Equal weight index

Mentions Of A.I. in earnings calls.

Nvidia NVDA corporate stock offering.

The dot.com mania of the 90s.

Jim Cramer's Dot.com Winners For The Next Decade

SP500 vs CAPE Valuations

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.1K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

a
ababich2
Today, 11:07 AM
Premium
Comments (128)
My sentiments exactly😆
B
Bogus Man
Today, 11:06 AM
Investing Group
Comments (356)
Dr. R
Great article, thanks for the 2000 reminder
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.